University of Tennessee Wide Receiver Squirrel White Featured in ZIPS "Car Wash Convos™"

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) revealed its latest "Car Wash Convos™" episode featuring Squirrel White, Sophomore Wide Receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers today on YouTube. Squirrel is interviewed by former Tennessee student-athlete Kenzie Couch who returns for Season 2 as ZIPS' host of the popular series. Squirrel rides shotgun and shares his pregame playlist, how he got his nickname and more as they experience a car wash at ZIPS in Knoxville.

In this episode of Car Wash Convos™, find out the story behind how Squirrel got his name and where his athletic drive comes from. Stay tuned this season for more great interviews with an impressive lineup of Tennessee Student Athletes.

"It's a privilege to be a part of this unique approach to NIL with ZIPS and to have an opportunity to share a side of my personality that fans typically wouldn't see," said Squirrel White.

Squirrel enrolled at Tennessee in January 2022 and has three seasons of eligibility remaining. He has played in 24 games with 14 starts. He is known for being an explosive playmaker and is one of the fastest wide receivers and return specialists in college football.

"Squirrel's drive for success on and off the field make him a great partner for our brand," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "As part of the release of his episode and for much of Season 2, we're extending some of the benefits of our partnerships with student-athletes to our customers by offering opportunities to win signed merchandise from all of our 2023-24 Tennessee student-athletes," she added.

The ZIPS Fansgiving Sweepstakes just launched across many of its school sponsorship markets. ZIPS is selecting winners to receive a Squirrel White signed yearbook, basketball tickets to four upcoming Tennessee Men's Basketball games and ZIPS gift cards. 20 winners will be selected in all. Fans can register to win ZIPS Fansgiving prizes now.

Vol fans win big every week through ZIPS' University of Tennessee sponsorship with their VOLUNTEERS® $10 Tuesday offer at participating ZIPS locations. Customers are encouraged to use wash code 2023 every Tuesday for a $10 Pro Wash at any participating ZIPS Car Wash in Tennessee.

ZIPS 22 student-athlete roster for the 2023-24 season was secured through a collaboration between LEARFIELD – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities' athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse. Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views. ZIPS will release two additional episodes this year featuring University of Tennessee student-athletes.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, LEARFIELD owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 15,000 local and national brand partners, LEARFIELD's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, LEARFIELD enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

