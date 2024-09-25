University of Utah Boosts Retention for Underserved Students through One-on-One Success Coaching

In collaboration with national nonprofit InsideTrack, Utah's public flagship university expands success coaching program after significant retention gains for Pell-eligible (+18%) and first-generation students (+7%)

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Utah —the state's public flagship university and one of Utah's largest higher education institutions recognized as a FirstGen Forward institution by NASPA —today announced the expansion of a university-wide student success coaching program to include all incoming first-year students beginning in Fall 2024, following the program's remarkable success in boosting retention rates among students with high-financial need. Since launching the program with national student success nonprofit InsideTrack in 2022, the university has trained its staff in evidence-based coaching practices, resulting in a significant improvement in student outcomes.

"Removing financial barriers to college access and completion is just the first step in helping students from low-income and first-generation backgrounds," said T. Chase Hagood, vice provost for student success at the University of Utah. "This is about providing not just financial resources, but direct coaching, guidance and support needed to help students from underrepresented backgrounds chart pathways to and through completion."

Reflecting a nationwide trend, economically disadvantaged students in Utah complete their postsecondary education at much lower rates than their peers, with a gap of approximately seventeen percentage points within eight years of high school graduation. In addition, more than a quarter of Utah students identify as first-generation college students.

To help close this gap, the university engaged InsideTrack, which has served more than 3.5 million learners since its inception in 2001. Students who engaged with a coach within the initial cohort saw significant improvements in retention. Using a train-the-trainer model, InsideTrack has trained and certified Utah's staff to support the development of their in-house student success coaching program, which has, in turn, gone on to generate a significant, positive improvement on student success.

The results have been particularly impressive among the students at greatest academic risk who received success coaching. Between Fall 2022 to Fall 2023, retention rates for Pell-eligible students increased significantly from 75% to 93%, while retention for first-generation students rose from 77% to 84%. Overall retention improved from 94% to 99% from Fall 2023 to Spring 2024, with the greatest improvements for students with a GPA below 2.5 in the Fall semester, students who were still exploring their major, and for Pell-eligible students.

Through one-on-one meetings and multichannel outreach that meets learners where they are and when they need support, retention coaching helps students clarify their academic, career, and personal goals; create a plan for achieving them; and identify potential obstacles and ways to overcome them. Coaches also help students connect with resources and support services available through the university, and help them build a sense of belonging with the campus community.

Since the partnership's inception, the University of Utah has also reported a strong correlation between participation in coaching and an increase in GPA for students with less than 30 credit hours. Among students with a cumulative GPA below 2.5 entering Spring 2023, those who received coaching had lower rates of course withdrawals, failures, and incompletes.

In Fall 2024, the university will continue to build on this foundation by assigning a success coach to every incoming student, with a goal of achieving a 500:1 student-to-coach ratio. The success coaches were integrated into 2024 new-student orientation within mandatory student and parent presentations, ensuring early and consistent engagement with student support services for every new member of the student community.

"We know from the data and evidence that the first-year experience can make or break too many students. The high-stakes and often complex transition to college can be a challenge that can feel insurmountable," said Ruth White, president of InsideTrack. "By offering a dedicated coach to each incoming learner, Utah is doubling down on the kind of support and guidance that can ensure every learner has the support they need to succeed—and achieve their education and career aspirations."

About the University of Utah: Founded in 1850, the University of Utah is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah, offering over 100 undergraduate and more than 90 graduate degree programs to over 30,000 students. As a preeminent research and teaching institution, the University cultivates an academic environment in which the highest standards of intellectual integrity and scholarship are practiced - ensuring every Utah student has an exceptional educational experience. To learn more, visit www.utah.edu .

About InsideTrack: InsideTrack is a mission-driven nonprofit that fuels positive change by empowering and advancing all learners to achieve their educational and career goals through the transformative power of coaching. We help people get the education they need to enhance well-being, create opportunity and secure meaningful employment — ultimately facilitating economic and social mobility. Since 2001, we have served over 3.5 million learners, partnering with more than 380 institutions and organizations to directly improve enrollment, retention, completion, and career advancement – tailoring our coaching outcomes to fit the needs of our partners and the learners they support. Our coaching methodology is evidence-based and research-confirmed, supporting all types of learners at every stage of their journey — especially those who face systemic barriers to postsecondary success. We are a catalyst for transformational impact, ultimately empowering learners and the organizations who serve them. To learn more, visit www.insidetrack.org and follow us on LinkedIn @InsideTrack and X @InsideTrack.

