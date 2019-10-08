Univfy & IRMS at Saint Barnabas to Present Egg-Freezing Counseling Tool that Uses Machine Learning to Make Personalized Predictions of Live Birth Outcomes

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Univfy Inc., an AI company whose mission is to expand in vitro fertilization (IVF) access and affordability, and IRMS at Saint Barnabas will present a new prediction model at the ASRM 2019 Scientific Congress in October that will help women understand their individual chances of having a baby from egg freezing.

Women who are considering egg freezing to preserve their fertility may feel the decision to move forward with treatment is risky without knowing how likely she is to succeed in getting pregnant with those eggs later when she is ready to start a family. The ability to see her personalized probabilities within the context of other women like her at her own clinic can give her greater confidence to make decisions about whether egg freezing is right for her. Stay tuned to learn more.

"I see so many more women these days who want to consider egg freezing as an option to preserve fertility," said Dr. Serena H. Chen, director for the Division of Reproductive medicine in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Saint Barnabas Medical Center. "More women are aware that age can be a significant risk factor for infertility. It is wonderful to be able to show someone her personalized probability of having a baby with each egg retrieval. This information—which is unique to each patient's health profile and based on IRMS' own live birth outcomes—is powerful in helping her to understand her situation and how it impacts her goals for the future."

"At Univfy, we are excited to offer our expertise in AI and fertility to provide patients with useful and personalized information that can support them to make what can be very tough decisions about their fertility and their lives," said Dr. Mylene Yao, CEO & Cofounder of Univfy. "Our goal is to help women understand their chances of success with egg-freezing, to make it easier for her to make future plans to build her family."

Presentation Details:

Title: In search of the crystal ball – How many eggs to a live birth? A 2-step prediction model for egg-freezing counseling based on individual patient and center data

When: October 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, Room 103A

Presenter: Serena H. Chen, Director for the Division of Reproductive Medicine in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Saint Barnabas Medical Center

About Univfy:

Univfy is dedicated to helping individuals and couples realize their dream of becoming parents. We are fertility AI experts passionate about providing patients with the tools to navigate treatment with greater confidence, success and cost-success transparency. Visit Univfy at Booth #841 at the ASRM 2019 Scientific Congress.

About IRMS at Saint Barnabas:

IRMS physicians have more than 30 years of experience helping our patients conceive using IVF with increasing success rates. IRMS stands by a basic principle that those who seek fertility assistance deserve to be partners in their own care. Our focus is to help women and couples achieve their dreams of building a family and to make the journey a bit easier along the way.

Media Contact: Heather.holland@univfy.com

SOURCE Univfy Inc.