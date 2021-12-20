Univfy Raises $6M in Series B Financing to Expand Fertility Benefits and Advance Fertility Prognostics

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Univfy®, a global leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to personalize counseling and increase access to fertility care, today announced that it raised $6 million of its Series B funding round led by a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital.

Known by fertility specialists and patients for its flagship Univfy PreIVF Report, Univfy has commercialized a suite of AI/ML-assisted platform services that improves patients' experience and access to treatment, while increasing growth for fertility centers. With the new funding, Univfy will be able to extend platform services to health plans and employers to bring transparency and predictability to fertility treatment success and costs. Univfy is also uniquely able to leverage its AI/ML platform to advance precision medicine to improve prognostics and inform development of therapeutics in the fertility market.

Univfy's highly scalable AI/ML platform develops and validates clinical live birth outcomes prediction models using each fertility center's own data. Commercialized in the US, Canada, and EU, fertility specialists use the Univfy PreIVF Report to counsel patients about their probability of having a baby from IVF and other treatment options. This personalized and center-specific approach maximizes relevance to each patient population and efficiency of value-based care. Univfy's personalized prognostics enables fertility centers to offer patients value-based pricing programs that cap financial risk for patients and make multiple IVF cycles more affordable. Patients counseled with the Univfy Report are 2-3 times more likely to use their doctor's recommended treatment, with an expected increase in the number and percentage of patients having singleton live births.

One in eight, or 7 million, reproductive age couples in the US and more than 80 million couples worldwide struggle to conceive on their own. IVF is the most effective treatment for most women and couples, but it is vastly underutilized, most likely due to financial risk and physical and emotional stress. Based on proprietary technology developed at Stanford University and R&D on a global scale, Univfy offers a full-service, validated, data-driven AI platform to meet the medical, emotional, and financial needs of patients.

"Univfy uniquely focuses on making fertility counseling easier for providers and more personalized and actionable for patients. This is where the most important decisions occur for women and couples, emotionally and financially," said Mylene Yao, CEO and Cofounder of Univfy. "We are proud of the impact we have made in improving the fertility care experience for both patients and clinical teams. Atlantic Street Capital shares Univfy's vision to make fertility care personalized and more accessible for women and couples who desire to have a family. We believe patients should be able to count on fertility treatments to have a baby."

"We are very excited to be working with Univfy, whose vision to help fertility centers achieve better clinical outcomes aligns with ours," said Ashish Shetty, Principal of Atlantic Street Capital. "Univfy is the leader in using AI/ML to improve fertility patients' experience and maximize each patient's chances of having a baby with fertility treatment. We are honored to be a partner in helping to bring the benefits of Univfy's AI/ML technology to more patients and providers."

About Univfy

Univfy makes fertility care more affordable, successful, and predictable for women and couples navigating their family-building options. The Univfy AI Platform empowers individuals with personalized information and counseling to inform smarter spending and decision-making. Based on proprietary technology developed at Stanford University, Univfy uses a rigorous scientific process to develop and validate prediction models to support patient counseling at fertility centers in the US, Canada, and Europe. Our methods have been published in top, peer-reviewed research publications. Univfy is commercialized in the US, Canada, and EU. Univfy's compliance includes HIPAA and GDPR. We have a global IP portfolio. The Univfy PreIVF Report is CE-marked as a medical device software in the EU. Visit www.univfy.com for more information.

About Atlantic Street Capital

Atlantic Street Capital is a private equity firm that invests in fundamentally sound, lower middle market companies that will benefit from capital investment and value-added strategic and operational initiatives. Atlantic Street Capital's approach are hands-on investors who work closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. The firm is currently making investments in Atlantic Street Capital IV, LP. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

Contact Univfy

Investors: [email protected]

Media:

Heather Holland

Director of Communications

Tel: +1 (646) 400-2745

[email protected]

SOURCE Univfy Inc.