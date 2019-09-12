Univision Doubles Down on Spanish-Language Talk Radio in the City of Angels with New Programming Slate on KTNQ 1020-AM

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Univision Los Angeles, part of Univision Communications Inc., the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., today announced new programming for KTNQ 1020-AM, the Los Angeles talk radio station dedicated to improving the lives of Latinos locally by providing education and thought-provoking discussions with experts. Starting this week, the new KTNQ 1020-AM programming slate will cover subjects important to the Latino community in the City of Angels, including sports, community empowerment, politics, health and personal finance. Listeners around the country can also tune into the new KTNQ 1020-AM live by using the Uforia app, which can be found on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

"For over 60 years, Univision Los Angeles has been the voice of the Latino community in the City of Angels and we are proud to continue that tradition with the launch of the only Spanish-language talk radio station in the United States with over 14 hours of consecutive local programming," said Luis Patino, Univision Los Angeles President and General Manager. "A radio station that informs and empowers the Latino community about the issues that affect our daily lives is more important than ever as we head into an election year, both in Los Angeles and across the country."

KTNQ 1020-AM's new programming slate is as follows:

5am – 10am PST : Tu Voz en Los Angeles (Your Voice in Los Angeles ) hosted by Gustavo Vargas , Juan Rodriguez and Gabriela Teissier

– : (Your Voice in ) hosted by , and 11am – 12pm PST : Tu Dinero (Your Money) with personal finance expert Julie Stav and entrepreneur Carlos Marquez

– : (Your Money) with personal finance expert and entrepreneur 12pm – 1pm PST : A Toda Ley with attorney José Jordán

– : with attorney José Jordán 1pm – 2pm PST : El Show de Luz Maria Briseño with certified nutritionist Luz María Briseño

– : with certified nutritionist Luz María Briseño 2pm – 3pm PST : En Privado (In Private) with Dr. Eduardo López Navarro

– : (In Private) with Dr. Eduardo López 3pm – 4pm PST : El Show de Fernando Espuelas with political analyst Fernando Espuelas

– : with political analyst Fernando Espuelas 4pm – 5pm PST : En Boca de León with journalist León Krauze

– : with journalist León Krauze 5pm – 6pm PST : Ni Con Ellas, Ni Sin Ellas (With or Without Them) with Dr. Myriam Balbela , psychologist Sandy Caldera and Estefanía Iglesias

