Uniworld Seeks Damages From MSC

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury all-inclusive river cruise company Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection brought suit against MSC Cruise Management (UK) Limited yesterday. Uniworld is seeking reimbursement for damages incurred following a June 2, 2019 incident in which a Uniworld ship, River Countess was hit by MSC Opera, a large ocean ship while docked at the San Basilio Cruise Terminal in Venice, Italy.

According to Uniworld CEO and President Ellen Bettridge, extensive conversations with MSC to compensate Uniworld for its losses have been unproductive. "We are extremely disappointed with the unprofessional manner in which MSC has decided to ignore the gravity of the situation, which has disrupted our guests, our partners and our team," said Bettridge. "Aside from the severe damage to our ship [River Countess], we were forced to cancel 14 voyages, frustrating our guests and travel partners during the peak summer season."

To date, Uniworld estimates its losses that include passenger reimbursement, ship damage, lost revenue and the protection of travel agent commissions to be in excess of 11.5 million Euros. This estimate excludes additional potential claims from customers and related damages. "We do not like to litigate but have been compelled to do so based on the stonewalling and delays by MSC and its representatives – even after receiving a letter of guarantee by their own insurance agency, West of England. We expect more and better from a fellow member of the cruise industry and regret having to go to court to seek fitting remedy," said Bettridge.

The incident, which remains under investigation by Italian authorities, impacted nearly 1600 guests over the course of several months. "Uniworld is part of The Travel Corporation which celebrates a century of travel excellence this year. The company prides itself on delivering service which exceeds our customers' expectations and that is put to the test most not when things go right, but when things go wrong. We are holding MSC to that standard. This situation has been incredibly distressing, particularly for those guests and crew who experienced the traumatic moment onboard first-hand and those who watched the terrifying videos in the days to follow; we wish for nothing more than to put this behind us. It's time for them to come to the table and make us whole," says Bettridge.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection —the world's most luxurious all-inclusive river cruise line - features luxurious ships with an average capacity of 130 guests, exclusive excursions, gourmet cuisine, and one of the highest staff-to-guest-ratio in the river cruise industry. Based in Los Angeles, California, Uniworld offers truly all-inclusive itineraries in Europe, as well as voyages in Russia, China, Vietnam and Cambodia, India, Egypt and Peru—a total of 25 rivers in 25 countries worldwide. Uniworld is a member of CLIA and is highly regarded by discerning travelers, media, and cruise industry experts, having most recently been named the #1 River Cruise Line in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2019 readers' survey and voted Top-Rated River Cruise Line Europe in the 2018 Cruise Critic Cruisers Choice Awards. Uniworld is a member of The Travel Corporation (TTC) family of companies, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2020. ( www.uniworld.com )

