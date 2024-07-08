UNL Names 1890 Nebraska Official NIL Collective of Nebraska Athletics

LINCOLN, Neb., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1890 Nebraska announced today that the University of Nebraska Athletic Department has named it the official name, image, and likeness (NIL) collective of Nebraska Athletics. The move signals a closer working relationship between the two organizations and will create efficiencies in key areas, as well as improved benefits for fans seeking to support NIL initiatives for their favorite Huskers Athletics programs.

In addition to the existing perks and experiences available to fans who contribute to The 1890 Initiative, contributors will now also be eligible to receive Huskers Athletic Fund priority points, which are used to assign ticket requests to home and away games and postseason events. Contributors will also be included in Huskers Athletic Fund membership levels and receive even more amazing benefits.

"We are excited to partner with the University of Nebraska as the Official NIL Collective of Nebraska Athletics," said 1890 Nebraska CEO Carson Schott. "For the past couple of years, our ongoing work with the university has supported student-athletes and coaches, helping to recruit and retain top talent. This deepened commitment to a united front will enhance our efforts further and take our support to the next level."

"Nebraska has always been an innovator in collegiate athletics, whether it is in strength and conditioning, nutrition, and athletics performance facilities, and NIL is the latest frontier," said Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen. "This partnership with 1890 Nebraska will make it convenient for fans and donors to directly support NIL for our student-athletes and provide 1890 donors many of the same benefits and privileges that our Huskers Athletic Fund members receive for their support of Nebraska Athletics."

About 1890 Nebraska

1890 Nebraska is a name, image, and likeness (NIL) collective founded to support NIL initiatives for Nebraska student-athletes. Founders Tom and Shawn Peed fully fund all of the collective's operating expenses, so fans can rest assured that 100% of their contributions go directly to student-athletes. 1890 offers two options for all contributors: The 1890 Initiative and The 1890 Foundation.

The 1890 Initiative. Contributions to the 1890 Initiative are now eligible to earn Huskers Athletic Fund priority points, merchandise, Husker memorabilia, and exclusive access to Husker experiences. Nebraska Athletics uses Huskers Athletic Fund priority points for season ticket upgrades and to fulfill postseason and away contest ticket requests.

The 1890 Foundation. The 1890 Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) entity, meaning your contributions may be tax-deductible. Donations made to the Foundation support local charities and other 501(c)(3) organizations, providing valuable NIL opportunities for student-athletes.

How to Choose? Both options directly support our student-athletes and contribute to their success. The 1890 Foundation is ideal for those looking to decline priority points in exchange for tax-deductible contributions and community engagement, while The 1890 Initiative offers exclusive membership perks.

