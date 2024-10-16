Unleash the Power of All-New Dragon Ball DAIMA Figures from Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles Announced Just in Time for Series Premiere!

BNTCA Leads the Way in Merging Anime and Pop Culture in North America with Figures from Dragon Ball's Highly Anticipated New Series!

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (BNTCA) is excited to announce the launch of Dragon Stars Dragon Ball DAIMA figures, featuring characters from the recently premiered Dragon Ball DAIMA series, which debuted with English subtitles in the U.S. on October 11, 2024 and is now set for an English dub theatrical premiere on November 10, 11 & 12. Fans can begin pre-ordering these figures now, with mass availability in February 2025.

Since the announcement of the Dragon Ball DAIMA series in October 2023, excitement has been palpable among fans. Now that the series has officially aired, this enthusiasm has only intensified, fueled by fresh storytelling and innovative character designs. Dragon Ball DAIMA not only honors the Dragon Ball franchise's legendary legacy but also explores uncharted territory within the beloved universe, sparking curiosity and nostalgia among fans. BNTCA's brand new Dragon Ball DAIMA figures perfectly capture this excitement, featuring iconic characters reimagined in dynamic new designs. These figures celebrate this exciting addition to the franchise, offering an affordable option for casual fans and entry-level collectors alike. This thoughtful approach to fan engagement truly resonates with the community.

"The Dragon Ball universe continues to inspire and connect fans around the world," says Daisuke Zama, Senior Vice President, Brand Toy Department. "With our Dragon Stars figure line, we are excited to offer fans a tangible way to engage with the vibrant new world and characters of Dragon Ball DAIMA."

The Dragon Stars figures are meticulously crafted to embody the essence of their respective characters, standing at 6.5" scale with more than 20 points of articulation for dynamic posing. Designed for versatility, these figures allow fans to create and display their favorite moments from the series with ease.

Features of Dragon Stars Dragon Ball DAIMA Figures:

Featuring Dragon Ball DAIMA characters in 6.5" scale

characters in 6.5" scale Includes extra accessories, such as interchangeable hands and character-specific items

Exceptional detail and likeness to anime

Over 20 points of articulation

Fans can begin pre-ordering these exciting figures on Amazon for $21.99 now.

For more information and updates, please visit www.bandai.com.

About Bandai Namco Toys and Collectibles

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we are working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com.

