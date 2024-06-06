Unleash Your Imagination: DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Stamps To Be Released at Gen Con Indy 2024

What: The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate the 50th anniversary of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, referred to as The World's Greatest Role-Playing Game and a cultural phenomenon, at the Gen Con Indy 2024 gaming convention.





The Postal Service will unveil the stamps and have activities and retail sales in two locations.





Lucas Oil Stadium, as a part of the Gen Con Indy convention, near the Wizards of the Coast. Retail sales and cancelations of the stamps will be available for the four days of the convention on the west concourse. Entry into Gen Con requires the purchase of a pass, which can be found at the Gen Con website





Indianapolis Main Post Office located at 125 W. South St., Indianapolis 46206, across the street from Lucas Oil Stadium. The Post Office will hold retail sales and cancelations on Aug. 1 for collectors and others who do not wish to purchase passes to Gen Con Indy.





Greg Breeding, the art director for the stamps, will be available for autographs at 10 a.m. EDT Thursday, following the unveiling of the stamps at Lucas Oil Stadium.





News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #DandDStamps.



When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at 10 a.m. EDT



Background: DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, brought a bold new type of game to tabletops all over the world, one in which players collaborate by telling an open-ended story guided by books, dice and their own imaginations. By inviting participants to imagine themselves as wizards, warriors and other adventurers in exciting and treacherous fantasy worlds, the game opened doors to whole new universes of creativity for generations of players.





From its Midwestern roots as a niche pastime, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS has grown into a global phenomenon, with an estimated 64 million fans worldwide since its debut in 1974.





Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, served as both art director and designer for the stamps.





DUNGEONS & DRAGONS are being issued as Forever stamps and will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce rate.

