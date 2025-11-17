Lexus customizes an enchanting Elphaba and Glinda Karaoke LX for the New York City green carpet premiere of the electrifying conclusion to the global phenomenon

Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters on November 21, 2025

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of the New York City premiere of Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good, the epic finale to the worldwide cinematic sensation, Lexus is pulling back the curtain on a spellbinding character-themed custom-wrapped vehicle inspired by the film's iconic witches of Oz. The Wicked: For Good Karaoke LX invites fans to "Experience OZmazing" and unleash their inner star by singing along to Wicked's beloved anthems.

UNLEASH YOUR INNER ELPHABA AND GLINDA: LEXUS UNVEILS A WICKED: FOR GOOD KARAOKE LX

The Wicked: For Good Karaoke LX embodies the duality of Elphaba and Glinda's vibrant and distinct personalities while offering the vehicle's compelling blend of luxury, power and enchanting technology. The vehicle will make its debut on the premiere's green carpet at the legendary Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, November 17. Wicked: For Good soars into theatres on Friday, November 21, 2025.

"With the Wicked: For Good Karaoke LX, Lexus set out to create more than a vehicle – we created an experience that celebrates imagination, artistry and self-expression," said Lisa McQueen, senior manager, Lexus marketing. "The vehicle captures the spirit of Wicked's Oz with bold design and craftmanship, inviting fans to 'Experience OZmazing.'"

Drawing inspiration from the film's architecture and the transformative relationship of Elphaba and Glinda, the Wicked: For Good Karaoke LX showcases the enchanting beauty found within the Emerald City.

From the outside, the custom LX features both a dazzling pink and deep emerald-green exterior adorned with shimmering gold accents, badging and wheels. Sporting a custom Wicked: For Good vanity plate, the vehicle captivates from every angle, reflecting Elphaba's strength and mystery and Glinda's grace and glamour.

Inside, the LX's luxurious cabin is costumed with pink and green upholstered seats, pink and green mood lighting zones, custom floor mats and an interactive sound system experience designed for group sing-alongs. Lexus invites fans to grab the microphone and choose from the first film's unforgettable songs including, "What Is This Feeling?," "The Wizard and I," "Popular" and "Defying Gravity."

To see how imagination and innovation came together to build this one-of-a-kind creation, fans can go behind the scenes here.

Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good, arrives in theaters on Friday, November 21, 2025.

For more information on the Lexus LX and the automotive brand's partnership with Wicked: For Good, visit www.lexus.com/LX and the Lexus Newsroom.

