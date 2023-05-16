Unleash Your Inner Festival Spirit at Same Same But Different 2023: Top Acts, Workshops and Things To Do

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of music, yoga, workshops, and fun under the sun, featuring top acts such as Polo & Pan, Griz, Louis The Child, and Big Wild

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Same Same But Different (SSBD), the premier Southern California beachside music festival, is excited to announce its spectacular return to Moreno Beach at Lake Perris from September 28 to October 1. This year promises to be better than ever, with an epic lineup featuring headliners Polo & Pan, Griz, Louis The Child, and Big Wild, alongside What So Not, Hippie Sabotage, Phantoms, Blu DeTiger, and many more.

The SSBD experience will be packed with four main stages of fantastic music across the beach, exciting workshops, yoga sessions, camping, swimming, and a focus on community. Over the weekend, festival-goers will enjoy a mix of established and emerging talents across various genres, creating a unique and memorable atmosphere.

This year, SSBD is introducing new camping options, including 80' x 80' Group Campsites, allowing your crew to camp together and arrive at their convenience. Shuttles will be available from Los Angeles and San Diego, hotel packages, and the new Flex Refund Ticket Guarantee. This pass gives you the assurance that if you can't make it for any reason, we'll refund your money in the form of credit towards SSBD 2024 or 2025.

In addition to the music, SSBD offers an array of fun activities such as yoga, wellness workshops, arts and crafts, and more, led by experts in their field.

Find more information about SSBD Fest at www.ssbdfest.com or connect with us @ssbdfest.

About Same Same But Different Festival

