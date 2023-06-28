Unleash Your Inner Mastermind: The Guide to Tackling Value-Driven Change within your Supply Chain

Learn where to focus and prioritize actions with outcome-centered technology that empowers Supply Chain Executives to elevate the efficiency, quality and capacity of their manufacturing environment.

SAN ANTONIO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's supply chain executives have the potential to go beyond being reactive and tactical in their approach towards material and supply shortages, escalating fuel expenses, natural calamities, and surging geopolitical issues. They can rise as ingenious masterminds, driving change with new insights within their organizations and across the ecosystem.

Managing supply chains with traditional manual processes can hinder efficiency and lead to communication issues. To exceed industry expectations and navigate the challenges of a postpandemic world, supply chain executives can now solve more problems and build better strategies using new technologies. Frost & Sullivan research indicates that advanced, AI-driven solutions provide quick, early wins that earn buy-in from stakeholders and can accelerate digital transformation efforts. These solutions provide supply chain masterminds with real-time, accurate data from internal operations and external partners, distilled into the actionable insights they need to become agents of change.

Freight visibility solutions for transportation management can position your enterprise to enter the new digital reality with the capability to assess gray areas in your supply chain operations and make data-powered decisions for enhanced operational efficiencies. Learn how to realize quick wins as you build a wider digital evolution that overcomes challenges in your supply chain.

Frost & Sullivan's latest research, "Supply Chain Mastermind–Unleash Your Alter Ego", explores how supply chain executives aspiring to become masterminds can leverage tools and technologies to streamline, automate, and revolutionize processes in the modern manufacturing environment.

"The Supply Chain executive is an increasingly complex role, and they are under immense pressure to navigate ongoing challenges with a reimagined approach," said Saar Yoskowitz, Co- Founder and CEO of Augury. "We're delighted to make this research available to empower these executives to identify the intelligent technologies needed to not only future-proof supply chain management but also increase efficiency, ROI and yield."

About Frost & Sullivan
For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success.

