Three Unleashed Brands Companies Earn Coveted Spots on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® Ranking

Unleashed Brands

16 Jan, 2024, 11:30 ET

Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym and Snapology Named Among Top Franchises in 2024 

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the world's first youth enrichment franchise platform, has three of its brands Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym and Snapology, ranked in the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

Urban Air Adventure Park ranked No. 100 on the list and top in the category of Adventure Parks/Entertainment Centers for the sixth year in a row. The Little Gym ranked No. 351 overall as a children's fitness brand and Snapology ranked No. 370 on the list, pulling in the No. 1 ranking in the category of Children's Enrichment Programs in STEM.

For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and ranks brands on outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order. Unleashed Brands' large presence on the ranking is a testament to its impact in the franchise industry.

"Seeing three of our brands on this list is a testament to the strength of these franchise opportunities," said Josh Wall, Chief Growth Officer of Unleashed Brands. "We are thrilled to earn the top category spots for Urban Air and Snapology, proving to us the staying power of these concepts."

Unleashed Brands encompasses several category-leading brands including Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts, which all contributed to its continued growth over the past year. In 2023, Unleashed Brands signed 208 new franchise agreements and opened more than 100 new units nationwide. This growth, driven by the rising need for children's services and family entertainment, saw 61% of these new franchises awarded to existing Unleashed Brands franchisees reinvesting in the platform.

To learn more about Unleashed Brands and current opportunities, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

About Unleashed Brands
Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Unleashed Brands

