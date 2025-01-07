Unleashed Brands Announces Key Executive Leadership Changes

Leading Youth Enrichment Platform Names Josh Wall Chief Operating Officer and Mark McAndrew General Counsel

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the world's premier youth enrichment franchise platform company, announced key changes within its Executive Leadership Team aimed at strengthening the company's operations and setting the stage for continued growth and success in 2025 and beyond. Josh Wall has been named Chief Operating Officer and Mark McAndrew has been promoted to General Counsel. Unleashed Brands encompasses more than 2,000 franchise locations of category-leading brands Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts.

Wall has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO), expanding his responsibilities to include overseeing brand operations teams and Operations Shared Services, in addition to leading Franchise Development and Mergers & Acquisitions. This realignment of responsibilities will allow Wall to have an even greater impact on the company's operations and business strategy, driving more efficiency and alignment across critical functions. With his deep understanding of Unleashed Brands' portfolio and his proven leadership, Wall is well-positioned to continue driving the company's success and positioning it for sustained growth in the future.

A 20-year veteran of the franchise industry, Wall has overseen the growth and strategic direction of Unleashed Brands for more than three years, having successfully integrated six brands into the platform company. Before joining Urban Air Adventure Park in 2019 as Chief Franchise Officer, Wall spent 16 years at Christian Brothers Automotive, where he played a key role in driving the brand's expansion and success. He also lends his expertise as a Board Advisor to Just Between Friends Franchise System, We Sell Restaurants Franchising, Image Studios Franchising and the Franchise Leadership & Development Conference.

McAndrew has been promoted from Deputy General Counsel to General Counsel after his work for Unleashed Brands over the past year. McAndrew is a seasoned attorney with more than 30 years of experience spanning litigation, franchising and corporate strategy. He began his career in the military, later transitioning to law and working as a litigator in Chicago, handling complex legal cases and managing strategic legal departments. Prior to joining Unleashed Brands, Mark spent 10 years at McDonald's Corporation as Senior Counsel with the Tort Litigation group and later providing franchising support with the Business Counsel team. Throughout his career, McAndrew has consistently leveraged his expertise to provide legal and strategic direction in diverse corporate and legal matters.

Unleashed Brands' current Chief Legal Officer Stephen Polozola will step into the newly created role of Special Counsel for Unleashed Brands and focus on major strategic initiatives while McAndrew will take the lead on day-to-day legal operations.

"These strategic moves within our executive leadership team will not only drive growth but also enhance operational efficiency, allowing us to better support our franchise partners and brands," said Michael Browning, Jr., Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "Josh Wall and Mark McAndrew bring exceptional experience, leadership, and a commitment to innovation that will help us optimize our operations and continue to thrive as we expand our platform and impact in the youth enrichment and family-focused sectors."

