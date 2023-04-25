Unleashed Brands Expands Leadership Team, Adds New Role of Chief Development Officer

Youth Enrichment Platform Company Hires Ryan Slemons to Give Strategic Advantage to Franchisees During New Unit Opening Process

DALLAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, a franchise growth-focused platform company that includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts, has added an experienced retail real estate developer to the team with the appointment of Ryan Slemons as the brand's Chief Development Officer. Slemons spent more than 10 years at Starbucks and Amazon in several retail leadership positions.

The newly-created role expands the leadership team and aims to help franchisees who have recently signed franchise agreements to find the best real estate, secure leases and get units opened quickly – ultimately, serving more kids nationwide. Slemons started his career at Starbucks on their real estate development team and most recently was responsible for upkeep/maintenance and new store openings at Game Stop, the world's leading gaming retail store with more than 5,000 units. He also spent more than six years with Amazon's retail side, leading store development for the initial rollout of Amazon Fresh, in addition to Amazon Go and Amazon Style.

"We're thrilled to have Ryan on the team bringing his experience with large-scale retail rollouts to Unleashed Brands and our six youth enrichment platform brands. His skill set will give us a strategic advantage in the market and help franchisees who have recently been awarded franchise agreements," said Josh Wall, Unleashed Brands' Chief Growth Officer. "We are confident this new role will help contract our development timelines to get open quickly and serve more kids faster in communities across the country."

Slemons will work with Wall in his new position on the Franchise Development Team. This will allow Wall to concentrate on growing the Unleashed Brands' platform through new strategic brand acquisitions and new franchise development, while Slemons will focus on getting the newly signed franchisees open.

Unleashed Brands has 1,300 franchises operating or in development serving over 25 million children. In 2023, the brand plans to open more than 170 locations across the country and award 230 new franchise agreements.

Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families and housing the world's most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as moms and dads seek to "Build Great Kids" through a seamless enrichment journey.

