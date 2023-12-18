Unleashed Brands Fortifies Development Capabilities with Three Strategic New Hires

News provided by

Unleashed Brands

18 Dec, 2023, 10:40 ET

Leading Kid-Centric Franchise Platform Gains Expertise to Drive Support for Growth 

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the world's first youth enrichment franchise platform, has hired three retail industry experts to serve in new leadership roles on the development team. The strategic hires are a testament to Unleashed Brands' commitment to bringing on in-house subject matter experts for all phases of the development process to help franchisees.

The new team members include:

  • Renard Mun, Head of Design and Engineering: With more than two decades of extensive expertise in design, engineering, and construction, Renard significantly contributed to Callaway Top Golf's international expansion. His tenure at distinguished companies like Starbucks and YUM Brands highlights his prowess in driving innovative design and engineering strategies, now leading Unleashed Brands' Store Development team.
  • Guillermo Becerra, Head of Attractions: Leveraging a remarkable career spanning 30+ years in design and attractions, Guillermo's role at Six Flags, shaping captivating theme park attractions and experiences, exemplifies his ability to craft engaging entertainment spaces. As Head of Attractions focused on Urban Air, his expertise will enhance park experiences within Unleashed Brands' portfolio.
  • James Stennett, Project Manager: With a decade-long tenure in franchise development at MY SALON Suite and Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, James brings multifaceted expertise spanning construction and finance, empowering Unleashed Brands' seamless project management and growth.

"We've strategically brought on board subject matter experts for all phases of the development process," said Ryan Slemons, Chief Development Officer for Unleashed Brands. "We are excited to add to our team in a move that's aimed at driving efficiencies, strengthening vendor partnerships, and providing franchisees with the expertise and support needed throughout the development process."

Unleashed Brands encompasses several category-leading brands including Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts, which all contributed to its continued growth over the past year. In total Unleashed Brands signed 187 new franchisees and opened 105 new stores through November 2023. This growth, driven by the rising need for children's services and family entertainment, saw 61% of these new franchises awarded to existing Unleashed Brands franchisees reinvesting in the platform.

To learn more about Unleashed Brands and current opportunities, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

About Unleashed Brands
Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Taylor Saltijeral, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Unleashed Brands

