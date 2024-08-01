Unleashed Brands Solidifies Growth Trajectory with Mid-Year Success

AI Integration, Franchise Expansion and Strategic Acquisitions Drive Success Across Youth Enrichment Leader

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the world's premier youth enrichment franchise platform company, celebrates the first half of the year with significant achievements, including acquiring the #1 education franchise, releasing new platform technology and system growth through new signings and openings. This success is driven by its category-leading brands, Urban Air, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts.

Unleashed Brands is meeting the growing demand for children's services and supporting budding entrepreneurs eager to make a difference in their communities. In the first half of the year, the company awarded 93 new franchise agreements and launched 54 new franchise locations nationwide.

The company is also harnessing the power of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to enhance business interactions across its platform brands. All Unleashed Brands franchisees, staff, and internal team members can now utilize WingmanAI, an advanced large language model developed by Unleashed Brands to enhance communication and boost business efficiency.

In addition to franchise growth, Unleashed Brands and its platform companies achieved numerous noteworthy milestones heading into the second half of the year, including:

Sylvan Learning launched its first-ever Franchise Advisory Council after being acquired by Unleashed Brands. The acquisition of Sylvan marked Unleashed Brand's sixth strategic acquisition and expands its reach in the children's education market and its own Learn pillar.

launched its first-ever Franchise Advisory Council after being acquired by Unleashed Brands. The acquisition of Sylvan marked Unleashed Brand's sixth strategic acquisition and expands its reach in the children's education market and its own Learn pillar. The Little Gym launched the "Big Dreams Begin at The Little Gym" campaign, showcasing the Summer Games and the role of their gymnastics programs in nurturing children's aspirations. Additionally, the brand introduced a new partnership with DreamWorks, offering Trolls-themed birthday parties at all locations through December 2024 .

launched the "Big Dreams Begin at The Little Gym" campaign, showcasing the Summer Games and the role of their gymnastics programs in nurturing children's aspirations. Additionally, the brand introduced a new partnership with DreamWorks, offering Trolls-themed birthday parties at all locations through . Snapology initiated a collaborative synergy with its new sister brand, Sylvan Learning. Together, they will offer Snapology STEAM classes within Sylvan locations, expanding educational opportunities for children.

initiated a collaborative synergy with its new sister brand, Sylvan Learning. Together, they will offer Snapology STEAM classes within Sylvan locations, expanding educational opportunities for children. Class 101 secured over $350 million in merit-based scholarships for its 2024 Senior Class, an astounding achievement that will help make college more affordable to students awarded the merit.

secured over in merit-based scholarships for its 2024 Senior Class, an astounding achievement that will help make college more affordable to students awarded the merit. XP League, in partnership with Full Sail University, hosted its annual North American Finals in Orlando . The brand welcomed over 600 attendees, marking it the largest in-person youth esports event. The tournament allowed XP League gamers to be exposed to the pro-level gaming experience, college recruiting and more.

in partnership with Full Sail University, hosted its annual North American Finals in . The brand welcomed over 600 attendees, marking it the largest in-person youth esports event. The tournament allowed XP League gamers to be exposed to the pro-level gaming experience, college recruiting and more. Urban Air Adventure Park kicked off the summer season by introducing its Summersational Play Pass, which allows customers full access to their local park seven days a week for three months. The brand also welcomed Jeff Palla , a 25-year franchise leader, as its new Brand President to help scale the business further.

kicked off the summer season by introducing its Summersational Play Pass, which allows customers full access to their local park seven days a week for three months. The brand also welcomed , a 25-year franchise leader, as its new to help scale the business further. Premier Martial Arts hosted eight instructor trainings nationwide with highly skilled instructors looking to impact the next generation. The brand also welcomed former multi-unit franchisee Josh Runfola as its new Brand President .

"We're excited to celebrate the success of the first half of 2024, particularly with the addition of Sylvan Learning. Our ongoing commitment to driving growth through innovative strategies, such as the integration of AI technology, underscores our dedication to helping our franchises adopt cutting-edge tools for scaling operations and boosting profitability," said Michael O. Browning, Jr. Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "We are confident about a strong finish in 2024, achieving big goals, and positively impacting families nationwide."

