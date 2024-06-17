Unleashing Business Potential with the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network: Now Open for 2025 Applications

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) is calling all trailblazing Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs to join the 2025 cohort of the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN). This accelerator program is now accepting applications until the August 30, 2024, deadline.

The need

Black- and Hispanic/Latino-owned businesses are economic powerhouses, generating over $183 billion1 and a staggering $800 billion,2 respectively. Yet, they're just scratching the surface of their potential. EAN helps bridge the disparity in access and resources, and supports these businesses in scaling.

Applicants can now apply at ey.com/ean. It's a free program. Applications are accepted through August 30, 2024. Post this

The benefit

With personalized coaching, a tailored curriculum, a community of visionary entrepreneurs and access to the EY entrepreneurial ecosystem, including Entrepreneur Of The Year® program and EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ community members, participants benefit from surround-sound support as well as connections to investors and industry giants.

The impact

Since its inception, EAN has empowered nearly 300 CEOs and founders, aligning them with $51 million in capital and supporting over $600 million in new contracts and services. Last year alone, participants soaked up 2,298 mentor hours and engaged in 1,000 business-building encounters.

Program snapshot

Duration: 12-month tailored program for the unstoppable executive

Offerings: One-on-one coaching, custom learning, extensive networking and visibility to an array of audiences

Criteria: Black or Hispanic/Latino business owners, founding CEOs or majority owners of US-based, privately held, for-profit companies over two years old and 51% owned by Black or Hispanic/Latino individuals.

How to apply

Applicants can now apply at ey.com/ean. It's a free program with no application fee. Applications are accepted through August 30, 2024, with rolling acceptances starting December 2024.

Real support and success

"Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs are among the unsung heroes of our economy. With EAN, we're not just imagining a world where barriers don't exist — we're creating it. If you're ready to scale and ignite your business's impact, let's make it happen together," says Nit Reeder, EY EAN Program Director.

Monica Hernandez of MAS Global Consulting: "EAN is a huge support for me. I met a network of likeminded entrepreneurs and experts that continue to be a support system."

Audley Wilson of RoboBurger: "We received essential guidance from EY's top executives as we navigated capital funding."

of RoboBurger: "We received essential guidance from EY's top executives as we navigated capital funding." Cicely Peace-Edouard of The Simple VUE: "The relationships we fostered through EAN were instrumental in helping us find access to funding and opportunities."

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

1 Leppert, Rebecca, "A look at Black-owned businesses in the US," Pew Research Center.

2 Treasury Department Report Card: Latino Business Ownership Up, Pandemic Recovery Efforts Helped Grow Latino-owned Businesses | U.S. Department of the Treasury

Media contact:

Victoria Kasper

[email protected]

SOURCE EY