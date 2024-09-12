Unleashing Hope: Thrive Pet Healthcare and FidoCure Transform Canine Cancer Care

How Precision Medicine is Giving Dogs Like Venya a Fighting Chance Against Cancer

** Download photo of Dr. Bulman-Fleming with Venya and her owner, Ben Monaco **

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking two groundbreaking years of innovation, Thrive Pet Healthcare, a leading veterinary care community with more than 380 hospitals in 37 states, and FidoCure have come together to transform cancer care for dogs across the nation. Through this partnership, families facing the heartache of canine cancer are being given a renewed sense of hope—and, for many dogs, a second chance at life.

Since the collaboration began in 2022, more than 50 veterinarians from Thrive Pet Healthcare have used FidoCure's precision medicine platform in approximately 400 canine cancer cases. FidoCure has provided these patients with next-generation sequencing to help guide treatments using its patented precision medicine technology, which caters to each patient's cancer drivers.

The Thrive-FidoCure partnership has given many families facing the heartache of canine cancer a renewed sense of hope. Post this

"As one in four dogs will develop cancer during their lifetime, advances in cancer care are essential," said Dr. Julie Bulman-Fleming, National Specialty Director of Medical Oncology at Thrive Pet Healthcare and oncologist at Veterinary Cancer Group in Orange County, California. "Through our partnership with FidoCure, we can provide targeted chemotherapy tailored to a pet's specific needs."

Venya, a 13 ½-year-old German Shepherd, is one of those patients. Her cancer journey began in February 2019 when she was diagnosed with a bleeding tumor in her stomach. Shortly after, Venya was also diagnosed with splenic hemangiosarcoma, an aggressive cancer with a grim prognosis. However, her owner, Ben Monaco, chose to pursue genetic-based testing through FidoCure, leading to a targeted treatment plan that helped Venya beat the odds.

"Venya has been the center of my world for the last 13 years," said Venya's owner, Ben Monaco. "When she was diagnosed with hemangiosarcoma, I was afraid that was the end of our journey together. Dr. Julie, however, wasn't going to let that happen. Not only did Venya beat this aggressive cancer, but she's thriving! She truly enjoys every moment: running in the backyard, chasing lizards on the trails, and snuggling up with mom and dad at home. I'm so thankful to Dr. Julie, everyone at the Veterinary Cancer Group, and FidoCure for giving me so many extra years with her."

Despite battling three different types of cancer, Venya continues to live a happy, active life. "I have been honored to be part of Venya's story," added Dr. Bulman-Fleming. "Venya has defied all expectations and triumphed against daunting statistics. I love seeing her enjoy her life. Her strength and resilience are truly inspiring."

Christina Lopes, co-founder and CEO of FidoCure, also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Thrive Pet Healthcare has been instrumental in expanding access to cutting-edge cancer care for dogs. With more and more veterinarians using the platform, we've seen 25% year-over-year growth from the Thrive network, and we are honored to be working with them to push the boundaries of veterinary care forward. FidoCure has treated over 5,000 dogs, and with our patented novel approach, this cohort of Thrive cancer warriors will leave a lasting impact on human cancer care through our cutting-edge genomic sequencing. Alongside Thrive, we are leading the way together for AI-driven drug development in veterinary oncology and ultimately fight cancer on both sides of the leash."

As Thrive Pet Healthcare and FidoCure commemorate this significant milestone, they eagerly anticipate further advancements in cancer care for pets and humans, driven by the stories of courageous dogs like Venya and the commitment of dedicated veterinary teams.

About Thrive Pet Healthcare:

Thrive Pet Healthcare is a leading veterinary service community that uniquely delivers a continuum of care to pet families and services to veterinary hospitals. With an industry-first membership program and more than 380 acute, primary, and specialty providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare offers personalized, accessible care through every stage of a pet's life and health. The veterinarian-founded organization provides premier benefits for practice staff while elevating privately held veterinary hospitals with innovative service and technology solutions. By focusing on the needs and aspirations of veterinary care providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare is supporting the well-being of the industry and raising the national bar for veterinary excellence. To learn more about Thrive Pet Healthcare, please visit www.thrivepetcare.com.

About FidoCure by the One Health Company

The One Health Company is the first to bring the latest advances in individualized precision medicine to canine cancer patients with its FidoCure® Next Generation DNA Sequencing Test. The FidoCure platform creates tailored treatment plans for canine cancer patients by applying sophisticated diagnostics and treatments approved for human use. FidoCure has ushered in the era of precision veterinary oncology by assembling the world's largest canine cancer genomics database, which is used to ensure that pet dogs have access to the latest advances in cancer care. The One Health Company is backed by premier biotech investors including Polaris Ventures, A16Z, and YCombinator. Learn more at www.fidocure.com.

SOURCE Thrive Pet Healthcare