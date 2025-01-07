Unleashing Limitless Adventures: Hypershell X Series - The Next-Gen Exoskeleton at CES 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypershell, a pioneer in PowerSuit based on Exoskeleton Technology, is excited to announce its attendance at CES 2025, building on the successful launch of the Hypershell X Series. This milestone is further celebrated with the Hypershell Carbon X, part of the X Series, being honored as a CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Best of Innovation Honoree in the Robotics Category.

Hypershell X Series

The Hypershell X Series redefines outdoor exploration, allowing users to navigate challenging terrains with ease. Combining cutting-edge robotics, ergonomic engineering, and AI, it enhances endurance, reduces physical strain, and offers unparalleled comfort and capability. Designed for adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts, it enables users to push their limits and explore with unprecedented freedom. Hypershell's presence at CES 2025 reinforces its commitment to shaping the future of exploration and mobility through innovative technology.

Hypershell: Turning Science Fiction into Reality

Hypershell stands at the forefront of PowerSuit technology, merging innovation with a mission to empower individuals and reconnect them with nature. By focusing on exploration and sustainability, Hypershell is redefining how we interact with the world around us. Its groundbreaking designs have captured global attention, as evidenced by its remarkable success on crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo. Within just one month, Hypershell raised over $1.3 million, backed by more than 2,900 backers. This momentum was further bolstered by several million dollars secured in an Angel Round, showcasing the transformative potential of its cutting-edge technology. Hypershell is excited to announce that all crowdfunding orders will be fulfilled shortly, ensuring backers receive their much-anticipated products in the near future. We appreciate the continued support and look forward to delivering on our promise to empower exploration with cutting-edge technology.

At the heart of Hypershell is a young, ambitious team of experts, united by a vision to expand human exploration capabilities through technology. With relentless dedication, they have pioneered advancements in PowerSuit Technology, culminating in the revolutionary Hypershell X Series. Through its state-of-the-art solutions, Hypershell is not only advancing the boundaries of technology but also inspiring individuals to explore and connect with the world in new and sustainable ways.

Revolutionary Technology for Enhanced Mobility

The Hypershell X Series, the world's first outdoor PowerSuit, offers a sleek, lightweight design that enhances mobility and performance. With an impressive 17.5 km range on a single charge, it enables users to explore farther and longer. Featuring Direct Drive Technology within the realm of embodied intelligence, the Hypershell X Series enhances lower limb strength and reduces physical fatigue, making it the perfect companion for outdoor adventures and athletic performance. By increasing leg strength by 40% and reducing physical exertion by 30%, it ensures enhanced mobility, lighter movement, and less strain during extended journeys.

Unmatched Power and Versatility

Equipped with the advanced M-One Exoskeleton Motor System, the Hypershell X Series delivers up to 800W of assistive power, ensuring smooth, continuous performance in a compact, lightweight design. Built for versatility, it excels across a range of outdoor activities, from hiking to mountaineering. The design guarantees superior comfort, integrating seamlessly with the body to create a natural, weightless sensation. Weighing just 2kg and 1.8kg without the battery, and 2.4kg and 2.2 kg with the removable battery, the Hypershell X Series remains unobtrusive, allowing users to move freely and comfortably for extended periods. With 300° of torsional freedom and adjustable sizing, it accommodates various body types and adapts to changing needs, making it the ultimate tool for adventurers.

AeroFlex Softsuit: A Perfect Companion

To complement the PowerSuit, Hypershell has developed the AeroFlex Softsuit, a specialized garment that combines lightweight, supportive materials with exceptional load distribution. Constructed with ten layers of composite materials and 4mm-thick padding, the suit offers both superior support and flexibility. Elastic, waterproof, and breathable fabrics ensure maximum comfort, while high-density mesh provides optimal breathability and pressure distribution. The AeroFlex Softsuit retains its shape and functionality, even during extended use, making it an essential companion for long-term exploration.

Intelligent Adaption with MotionEngine Technology

The Hypershell X Series is equipped with the advanced MotionEngine algorithm, utilizing high-precision sensors to perform thousands of predictive calculations per second. With latency as low as 0.03 seconds, the system detects movement intentions in real time, delivering optimized assistance tailored to the user. Over time, the AI learns individual preferences, evolving into a personalized PowerSuit solution that adapts to specific needs. Built for reliability, the Hypershell X Series is extremely durable, capable of withstanding up to 2000 km of varied conditions. It operates effectively in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 60°C and features an IP54 dustproof and water-resistant rating, ensuring peak performance in the harshest environments.

Advanced Battery and Connectivity

The intelligent Hypershell X Series battery weighs just 400g while providing ultra-high energy density for extended use with a range of up to 17.5 km on a single charge. With a capacity of 72Wh/5000mAh, it ensures long-lasting performance. The Battery Management System (BMS) ensures long-term health, retaining 80% of its capacity after 800 full charge-discharge cycles. With 65W fast charging, the battery can be quickly recharged via portable power stations or electric vehicles, minimizing downtime and maximizing range. For added convenience, the Hypershell+ app offers users real-time control and multi-parameter data insights, allowing them to monitor performance metrics and empowering them to push their limits on every adventure.

Explore the Future of Mobility with Hypershell

Discover the transformative capabilities of the Hypershell X Series and experience how it is redefining the limits of human potential and mobility. For more information, visit the Hypershell Official Website . Join Hypershell at CES 2025 to experience firsthand how the Hypershell X Series is redefining the boundaries of human potential and mobility.

Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2025 From 7-10 January 2025, Hypershell will be located at Hall G Booth #60101 at the Venetian Expo, 201 Sands Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169, USA.

Pricing and Availability

Hypershell is thrilled to announce the pricing and availability details for the highly anticipated Hypershell X Series in global markets. The Global Open Sales will begin on January 20th, 2025. This groundbreaking PowerSuit will be available at an MSRP starting from $799/€899.

About Hypershell

Founded in 2021, Hypershell is a leader in PowerSuit technology, committed to advancing human potential through innovative solutions. Our mission is to transform lifestyles by developing cutting-edge technologies that empower individuals and redefine the concept of mobility. By combining robotics, ergonomics, and AI, we design products that push boundaries, reconnect users with nature, and inspire new possibilities. At Hypershell, we are dedicated to promoting sustainability through innovation, enabling extraordinary experiences, and driving progress to create a better, more connected future for all.

