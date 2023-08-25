Unleashing Potential: AAV-Focused CDMO Market Propelled by 24.61% CAGR, Transforming Gene Therapies

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing CDMO Market - Focused on AAV - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Phase of Development, Workflow, Indication, Culture Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market, with a focus on Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV), was valued at $0.2313 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $2.566 billion by 2033, witnessing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.61% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

The growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing clinical activities related to viral-vector based gene therapies and substantial investments made by CDMOs to advance viral-vector manufacturing and research in gene therapies.

Market Lifecycle Stage:

The global cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing CDMO market, focusing on AAV, is currently in a progressing phase. AAV-based gene therapies have garnered significant attention and research interest, resulting in a higher demand for CDMOs specialized in this field. The rise in interest is driven by the potential of AAV-based therapies to address various genetic disorders and diseases.

Collaborations and partnerships between therapy developers and CDMOs play a vital role in expediting the availability of cutting-edge AAV-based therapies. Such collaborations enable developers to focus on research and clinical activities while outsourcing manufacturing to CDMOs, accelerating production and time-to-market for these therapies. The market has also seen substantial investments in research and development, further driving advancements and exploration of new therapeutic avenues.

However, challenges include ensuring scalability and maintaining rigorous quality control standards as demand for AAV-based therapies grows. Intensifying competition could lead to price pressures and impact profit margins for CDMOs.

Impact:

The growth of the global cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing CDMO market, focusing on AAV, will be influenced by factors such as rising clinical activities, increased demand for CDMOs with AAV expertise, and partnerships between therapy developers and CDMOs. Collaborations can accelerate AAV-based therapy commercialization, benefiting both developers and CDMOs. The influx of new players might intensify competition, potentially resulting in price pressures. Advancements in AAV biomanufacturing technology could lead to more efficient processes, giving CDMOs adopting these innovations a competitive edge.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing CDMO market focusing on AAV, causing operational disruptions, delays in manufacturing, and impacting clinical trials. The uncertain economic environment affected funding and investment decisions, potentially slowing down CDMO expansion and technological advancements. Regulatory processes also experienced delays and changes. However, as the situation stabilizes, the industry is expected to recover and drive AAV-based therapy advancements.

Market Segmentation:

Phase of Development:

Clinical Phases I

Clinical Phases II

Clinical Phases III

Commercial Phase

Workflow:

Upstream Processing

Downstream Processing

Formulation, Fill & Finish

Indication:

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Disorder

Neurological Disorder

Other

Culture Type:

Adherent Culture

Suspension Culture

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Demand Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Market Demand Drivers:

Rise in Preclinical and Clinical Activities around Viral-Vector Based Gene Therapies

Increasing Number of Emerging Players in the Cell and Gene Therapy Sector

High Investment of CDMOs in Advancing Viral-Vector Manufacturing and Research

Market Restraints:

Limitations in Analytical Methods for Large-scale AAV Biomanufacturing

High Cost of Viral-Vector Manufacturing for Emerging CDMOs

Market Opportunities:

Development of AAV Biomanufacturing Facilities through Collaborations

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis:

The global market for cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing CDMOs focusing on AAV is witnessing significant growth. AAV-based gene therapies show potential in treating diseases, driving demand for specialized CDMOs. Collaborations accelerate AAV-based therapy availability, transforming patient care. As the market evolves, CDMOs must invest in technologies and compliance to meet AAV therapy demand.

The high demand drives growth and opportunities for CDMOs to expand globally and strengthen their presence. Key players profiled include AGC Biologics, Charles River Laboratories, Catalent, Danaher (Cytiva), Lonza, Merck KGaA, and others, contributing to the market's evolution.

