Unleashing the Power of Gigabit-speed Internet in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlov Media, a residential fiber Internet provider across Central Illinois, Florida and Texas, will be expanding its fiber-optic network to include Gainesville, Florida. Campus Communications Group (CCG), Pavlov Media's subsidiary and fiber construction team, has planned, designed and constructed the fiber-optic installation for Gainesville.

Right now, construction is underway, and in the coming weeks, fiber Internet availability will roll out to homes and businesses neighborhood-by-neighborhood.

"As we continue to grow, Pavlov Media is focused on bringing the opportunity of high-speed Internet to all the communities we serve," says Cory Douglas, CEO of Pavlov Media. "Gainesville will be the first city in Florida to receive Pavlov Media's residential fiber. We are proud to provide your community with an unmatched Internet connection that offers reliable access, dependable service and high-speed Internet designed specifically for your household."

Residents can expect speeds up to 8 Gbps, no data caps, no installation fees and 24/7 customer service with Pavlov Media.

For residents of Gainesville interested in fiber-optic Internet, check your availability at: www.pavlovmedia.com/FL.

Any questions may be answered by contacting Pavlov Media's 24/7 customer support at:

(888) 799-7249.

About Pavlov Media:

Pavlov Media is a nationwide Internet and Media company with offerings of broadband, voice and television services. The company operates municipal fiber networks connected to its national backbone network. Pavlov Media specializes in private networks designed, constructed and operated by a team of dedicated professionals from the multifamily real estate industry.

For more information visit www.pavlovmedia.com.

Contact: Mike O'Linc, President of Infrastructure

Phone:217.417.6455 email:[email protected]

