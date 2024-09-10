UNLEASHING THE THRILLS OF ICE HOCKEY, HOCKEY: FASTER THAN EVER OPENS AT THE HENRY FORD

This Traveling Exhibition Explores the Science and History of the Sport

DEARBORN, Mich., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Henry Ford announces the opening of HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever, a highly interactive traveling exhibition on the science, history, and culture of ice hockey. The exhibition opens to the public on October 13 and runs through January 5 in the Gallery by General Motors in Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

Guests exploring the Hockey: Faster Than Ever exhibit. Hockey: Faster Than Ever exhibit at the Henry Ford. Take an exciting journey through the evolution of ice hockey.

Prepare to be amazed! HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever takes visitors on an exciting journey through the evolution of ice hockey, showcasing the remarkable technical advancements and scientific breakthroughs that have shaped the sport over time. From cutting-edge technologies to the physics of play, the exhibition will leave audiences amazed by the fusion of science and sport. Produced by Flying Fish, a renowned creator of traveling exhibitions, in collaboration with the Montréal Science Centre and support from the NHL and the NHLPA, this exhibition is a must-see for sports enthusiasts and science lovers.

The exhibition features Detroit Red Wings artifacts provided in partnership with the team, including jerseys and gear from star players, along with The Russian Five game-worn jerseys, actual boards from the beloved Joe Louis Arena itself and more. In addition, the exhibit will display game-worn gear from Michiganders Kirsten Simms and Megan Keller of the U.S. Women's National Team, including their jerseys from the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championship, provided in partnership with USA Hockey.

"Partnering with the Montréal Science Centre allowed us to create a unique experience celebrating both sports and science. We intended to show how technology, physics, and innovation have transformed the game throughout history. We're thrilled with the result, an exhibition that will fascinate sports enthusiasts and curious minds alike," said Jay Brown, Principal & Managing Director of Flying Fish.

Visitors can test their skills and knowledge like true hockey pros with a variety of exciting interactives. Have lightning-fast reflexes? Put them to the test in 'Don't Blink' and see how many lights you can hit in one minute. Feel the adrenaline rush as you step up to 'Need for Speed' and unleash your shot power – measure your slapshot speed and compete with your friends to see who has the fastest shot. Looking to finesse your aim? Hit the targets in 'Score Like a Pro' and prove your precision with a puck. Pay tribute to the pinnacle of hockey at 'The Stanley Cup®' touchscreen, where you can get up close to the most coveted trophy in sports history.

Visitors can also snap a selfie with a real ice resurfacer and explore displays showcasing the evolution of skates and gear from the 19th and 20th centuries. In the hockey 'Science Lab' they can unleash their inner hockey player through hands-on challenges in a replica rink. The exhibition also features an impressive locker room outfitted with jerseys and more from NHL star players.

For updates on hours, tickets, and more, visit thf.org. The Henry Ford is a proud official partner of Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services to encourage lifelong museum-going habits.

