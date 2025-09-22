Unlikely Collaborators Presents: Hacking Our Minds for Better Health

A Four-Part Spark Salon Series with Dr. Jud Brewer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlikely Collaborators will host a special four-part Spark Salon series beginning Monday, September 29, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, featuring renowned psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and New York Times bestselling author Dr. Jud Brewer, MD, PhD. The program, Hacking Our Minds for Better Health, explores how our brains form unhelpful habits, and how we can disrupt these cycles through awareness, curiosity, and kindness.

Unlikely Collaborators will host a special four-part Spark Salon series beginning Monday, September 29, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, featuring renowned psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and New York Times bestselling author Dr. Jud Brewer, MD, PhD. The program, Hacking Our Minds for Better Health, explores how our brains form unhelpful habits, and how we can disrupt these cycles through awareness, curiosity, and kindness.

The first session will be held in person at Unlikely Collaborators' Santa Monica headquarters and live-streamed online, with doors opening at 9:00 a.m. for a reception and book signing. In-person attendees will receive a complimentary copy of one of Dr. Brewer's books. The following three sessions will be held virtually on consecutive Mondays, diving deep into the "three gears" of habit change and offering participants interactive opportunities to apply these methods in real time.

Attendance is complimentary, but registration is required.

For more information, schedules, and to register, visit: https://www.salons.unlikelycollaborators.com/home

Session Details

Part 1 (In Person + Online): Introduction to the Science of Habit Change

Monday, September 29, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

Doors open 9:00 a.m. | Reception + book signing | Program 10:00–11:00 a.m.

Monday, September 29, 2025 | / Doors open | Reception + book signing | Program 10:00–11:00 a.m. Part 2 (Online) : Mapping Out Habit Loops: Decoding the Habit Code: How Our Brains Get Stuck on Repeat | Monday, October 6, 2025 | 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

: | | / Part 3 (Online) : Reinforcement Learning & Disenchantment: Rewiring Rewards: Breaking Free from Old Habits | Monday, October 13, 2025 | 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

: | / Part 4 (Online): Finding the Bigger, Better Offer: From Quick Fix to Lasting Freedom: Finding What's Better Than the Habit | Monday, October 20, 2025 | 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Participation in the first session includes access to the full series.

Register here

About Dr. Jud Brewer

Jud Brewer, MD, PhD is a psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and internationally recognized expert on habit change. He serves as Director of Research and Innovation at the Mindfulness Center and professor at Brown University, and has spent more than 25 years blending mindfulness training with cutting-edge brain science. His TED Talk on breaking bad habits is one of the most viewed of all time, with over 20 million views.

Dr. Brewer is the author of three acclaimed books: The Craving Mind (2017), Unwinding Anxiety (2021), and The Hunger Habit (2024). His work has been featured on 60 Minutes, NPR, Time, The New York Times, Forbes, BBC, and more. He has trained Olympic athletes, coaches, and global leaders, and founded programs and apps helping people overcome addiction, anxiety, and overeating.

About Spark Salons

Spark Salons are a signature program of Unlikely Collaborators, the nonprofit founded by Elizabeth R. Koch. These gatherings bring together grantees, researchers, artists, and collaborators for conversations that challenge perspectives and deepen connections. Past speakers have included leading voices who inspire participants to question how we make meaning, connect across differences, and transform the way we see the world. Past speakers have included illusionist Harris III, psychologist Scott Barry Kaufman, PhD, nutrition therapist Kim Shapira, MS, RD, mythologist John Bucher, Harvard Business School professor and author Michael Norton, PhD. and Visionary Violinist Vijay Gupta.

Watch the Spark Salons Trailer

Upcoming Spark Salons include:

Ellen Bennett , Founder & CEO of Hedley & Bennett and Author of Dream First, Details Later | Wednesday, October 1 at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET

, Founder & CEO of Hedley & Bennett and Author of | at / 10:00 p.m. ET Candy Chang , Urban space artist behind the Before I Die walls | October 8 at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET .

, Urban space artist behind the walls | at / . Alexandra Samuel, PhD , Digital Workplace Expert and author of Remote, Inc. | October 21 at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET .

About Unlikely Collaborators

Unlikely Collaborators is a nonprofit dedicated to helping people see themselves and the world more clearly. Founded by Elizabeth R. Koch, the organization is built on the Perception Box™ framework, which explores how our unconscious lens shaped by our experiences, beliefs, fears, and identities affects the way we interpret the world. By becoming aware of our Perception Box, we can take the first step toward real change. Click here for more information on Unlikely Collaborators .

SOURCE Unlikely Collaborators