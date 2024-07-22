UNLOCK A WORLD OF POSSIBILITIES WITH A WINTER GETAWAY TO THE UAE CAPITAL AS ETHARA ADDS LEGENDARY RAPPER EMINEM TO STAR-STUDDED LINE UP FOR #ABUDHABIGP 2024 YASALAM AFTER-RACE CONCERTS

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethara has announced that Global hip-hop icon Eminem will perform at the 16th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX. Headlining the 2024 Yasalam After-Race Concert on Saturday December 7, the artist will wow international travellers getting set for their winter break to the UAE capital, with a world of possibilities awaiting Abu Dhabi GP ticket holders.

Critically acclaimed rapper and hip-hop icon Eminem heads to Abu Dhabi on December 7 for the 16th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX where he will headline the penultimate’s night entertainment at the 2024 Yasalam After-Race Concerts (PRNewsfoto/Ethara) The #AbuDhabiGP 2023 weekend saw a record-breaking attendance of more than 170,000 fans enjoying the action at Yas Marina Circuit, with 65% of guests coming from outside the UAE (PRNewsfoto/Ethara)

Eminem has won 15 GRAMMY® Awards and an Academy Award®️. His 2010 album, Recovery, was the first album in the U.S. to be certified platinum digitally. In March 2021, his greatest hits album "Curtain Call: The Hits" became the first hip-hop album to spend a full decade on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. His latest album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)" was released on July 12, 2024 and currently sits Top 10 on the Rhythmic radio charts. The first single from the album, "Houdini," further solidified his ongoing grip on music and popular culture. An instantaneous global smash, the song entered the Billboard Global 200 and Streaming Songs charts at #1, and debuted at #2 on the Hot 100. The song currently sits in the top 20 of the Spotify Global and US charts, the Apple Music Global chart, and the Top 40 and Rhythmic radio charts.

US pop rock band Maroon 5 and British rock group Muse will join the legendary rapper at Etihad Park for the 2024 Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

Set on the vibrant Yas Island – with a glorious bay, marina and beach – the region's premier sports and entertainment festival drew record-breaking figures during the 2023 edition, with more than 170,000 fans visiting Yas Marina Circuit and Etihad Park across race weekend. The Abu Dhabi GP's global fan base also continues to grow year-on-year, with 65% of last year's guests coming from outside the UAE.

As a destination choice, Abu Dhabi offers unprecedented experiences for visitors with its natural beauty, unique heritage and tradition, alongside world-class arts and entertainment events. Abu Dhabi's year-round sunshine, vast desert dunes, white sand beaches, and clear waters of the Arabian Gulf offer something for every traveller.

Yas Island is a thriving hub of activity, with 34 million visits recorded in 2023 alone – a 38% rise compared to 2022. Yas Island is much more than a destination though, with 44 hotels, over 50 restaurants and four theme parks, along with some glorious golf courses with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, such as Yas Links. There are also multiple developments, including the 560-metre beachfront development of Yas Bay Beach.

Fans with a race day ticket can head to Etihad Park following a thrilling evening of racing to enjoy the Yasalam After-Race Concerts. Those holding a three-day pass can experience four nights of entertainment, while those with one-day and two-day passes can access shows corresponding to their race day tickets.

The Abu Dhabi GP ticket grants one-day complimentary access to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan, and any one of the incredible Yas Island adventure parks including: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Fans can present their #AbuDhabiGP ticket at theme park entry between Wednesday December 4 and Monday December 9, making for an unparalleled winter break under the sun.

Fans can secure their seat at the region's biggest sports and entertainment event at: www.abudhabigp.com

Media contact: Ziwar Nakhesh, [email protected], +97144581825

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2464523/Eminem_Yasalam_After_Race_Concerts.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2464524/AbuDhabiGP_2023_weekend.jpg

SOURCE Ethara