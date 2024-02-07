Unlock Culinary Innovation: Midea's Double Decker Air Fryer

News provided by

Midea

07 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to transform your kitchen into a hub of culinary innovation? Don't miss out on the chance to own Midea's groundbreaking Double Decker Air Fryer. Renowned New York-based private chef and culinary influencer, Chef Marco Medici (@chefmarco_nyc), has given his enthusiastic endorsement of Midea's revolutionary Double Decker Air Fryer, after a powerful collaboration with Midea Double Decker, he took the time to share his thoughts on the ingenious kitchen appliance.

Continue Reading

In discussing his collaboration with Midea, Chef Marco emphasized the importance of blending tradition with modern culinary innovation. "Growing up in Italy, I was taught to appreciate the essence of fresh, homemade pasta by my nonna. Midea Double Decker allows me to easily integrate these traditional elements into my cooking while embracing the convenience of contemporary kitchen technology," Chef Marco said.

He expressed special enthusiasm for the Midea Double Decker's real two-zone cooking feature. "Being able to cook two different dishes simultaneously, and having them finish at the same time with perfect synchronization, is a game-changer for any home chef. It's like having two ovens in one, offering such convenience without compromising on the quality of the final dishes," he shared.

Discussing the appliance's design, Chef Marco highlighted its space-saving attributes and powerful performance. "The see-through windows not only allow for easy monitoring of the cooking process but also add a touch of elegance to the kitchen. With less countertop space required, the Double Decker Air Fryer seamlessly integrates into any kitchen, making it a versatile and indispensable tool for home cooks," he added.

The anticipation surrounding Chef Marco's endorsement of the Midea Air Fryer has generated immense excitement both at the event and within his worldwide culinary community. As a rising star influencer, Chef Marco's enthusiastic endorsement is a great quality indication of Midea's innovative kitchen appliances. Midea Double Decker greatly displayed the potential and capability of home cooking through innovation. Experience the perfect fusion of tradition and modern convenience right now. Bring the culinary expertise and the cutting-edge technology of Midea into your home. Elevate your cooking game, explore endless possibilities, and savor the taste of innovation.

To celebrate this exceptional product, Midea is offering an additional 5% discount on top of the base discount on Amazon. Customers can apply the promo code "8QFTS4PH" at checkout to avail of this limited-time offer. The promotional period begins on January 31, 2024, at 11:00 PM PST and concludes on February 28, 2024, at 11:59 PM PST.

Don't miss the chance to elevate your cooking experience with the Midea Double Decker Air Fryer. Visit the product promo link on Amazon to discover the innovative features and take advantage of this exclusive promotional opportunity.

SOURCE Midea

Also from this source

MIDEA AMERICA ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP

Midea, a global leader in home appliances, is proud to announce the appointment of John Herrington as the new President of Midea America, succeeding...
MIDEA LAUNCHES NEW JUMBO-SIZED STANDARD DEPTH FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATOR

MIDEA LAUNCHES NEW JUMBO-SIZED STANDARD DEPTH FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATOR

Midea America, a worldwide leader in home appliances, is excited to unveil its largest capacity refrigerator yet—the MRF29D6AST Standard Depth French ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.