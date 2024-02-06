UNLOCK FREE FRIED CHICKEN WITH NEW KFC REWARDS PROGRAM - ORDER ON KFC.COM AND THE KFC APP TO START EARNING POINTS

Sign up for KFC Rewards, order a Smash'd Potato Bowl and get another for free

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you dream of free fried chicken? Do you like a finger lickin' good deal? If you answered yes to either of these questions, the new KFC Rewards program is here for you!

KFC Rewards, a new loyalty program from Kentucky Fried Chicken®, is where finger lickin' good deals meet finger lickin' good food. Now KFC customers can unlock free KFC by earning points on orders through their Rewards Account via KFC.com or the KFC app.*

To start earning rewards on digital orders and unlocking FREE Kentucky Fried Chicken, download the KFC App or visit KFC.com, navigate to the "Rewards" page and click "Sign Me Up!" Those who sign up for KFC Rewards can smash their hunger with BOGO Smash'd Potato Bowls.** Smash'd Potato Bowls are KFC's newest twist on the iconic KFC Famous Bowl – mashed potatoes topped with crispy Secret Recipe Fries, warm cheese sauce, bacon crumbles and a three-cheese blend – all for $3.49. For a limited time, order one through a Rewards Account on the KFC app or KFC.com and get another for free.

As a KFC Rewards member, when customers order through their Rewards Account on KFC.com or the KFC app they will automatically earn 10 points for every eligible dollar spent. Customers can redeem those points for free food rewards in KFC's Secret Recipe Vault, such as free eight-piece Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, a free chicken sandwich or a free side. Rewards are continually rotating, which means there's always something new and delicious to discover.

"KFC Rewards is filled with free food and finger lickin' good deals for our fried chicken faithful," said Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer for KFC U.S. "And this is only the beginning. Through our new loyalty program we will serve even more joy to our guests with incentives and special experiences that are only for our rewards members."

KFC Rewards members also get access to personalized offers for discounts or freebies. Members can earn even more points and exclusive offers by completing rotating challenges, such as ordering specific menu items. Customers can view their available offers and challenges at any time on the KFC app by visiting the "Rewards" tab.

Sign up for KFC Rewards today to enjoy BOGO Smash'd Potato Bowls and start to unlock free KFC!

*KFC Rewards program only available with online orders at participating KFC restaurants in the U.S. Account creation required.

**Only valid with order of regular Smash'd Potato Bowl (without nuggets) through KFC Account. Must add eligible item to cart and redeem offer before completing order. Customer responsible for all taxes, tips and fees. Cannot be combined with other offers. Limit 1 per transaction.

