Unlock Health Named Modern Healthcare's Best in Business for Second Consecutive Year

Modern Healthcare recognition underscores Unlock Health's role as a trusted growth marketing partner to leading health system brands nationwide.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlock Health, a strategic marketing communications partner to healthcare providers, has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of its Best in Business of 2025 in the Marketing and Public Relations category. This marks the second consecutive year the company has earned this distinction, reinforcing Unlock Health's sustained leadership and trusted partnerships with health systems across the country.

"The Best in Business award validates our bold, patient-first approach to redefining what authentic, high-impact healthcare marketing looks like," said Brandon Edwards, CEO and Co-Founder of Unlock Health. "In the last year, our team has partnered with healthcare organizations across the country to build stronger brands, meaningfully engage patients, attract and retain clinicians, and deliver sustainable, data-driven ROI in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape."

Modern Healthcare's Best in Business program is designed to celebrate partners, vendors, and suppliers providing vital products or services that lead to quantifiable improvements in care quality, outcomes, efficiency, experience, and/or innovation in the healthcare industry.

"We are proud to honor this year's recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "These organizations demonstrate the progress, creativity and excellence that help move healthcare forward. Their innovative approaches and measurable impact are redefining what's possible in care delivery and operations. Congratulations to this year's honorees for their exceptional achievements and lasting contributions."

The entire list of winners can be found in the January 12 issue of MH magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/best-in-business-2025.

The Modern Healthcare Best in Business distinction anchors a record year of recognition for Unlock Health in 2025. In total, the company earned more than 125 industry awards, honoring exceptional client work, breakthrough creative, and high-performing integrated campaigns. Highlights include:

Unlock Health named PRovoke 80 Best Agencies in the US

Unlock Health CEO Brandon Edwards named to AdWeek Innovator 50

2025 Top Awarded Campaigns:

University of Iowa Health Care "Making All of Iowa Better" Campaign Won 15 awards, including Silver for Best Digital Marketing Campaign by eHealthcare Leadership and Gold for Total Digital Marketing Campaign by Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards.

Virtua Health "It Takes Two" Campaign and " Here for Good " Brand Positioning Won 14 awards, including Gold for the "It Takes Two" radio series by Aster Awards, Gold for Best Video Series by eHealthcare Leadership and Gold for Total Digital Marketing Campaign by Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards.

Nebraska Medicine " Together. Extraordinary. " Employer Value Proposition Won 11 awards, including Swaay.Health Marketing Team of the Year, Gold SABRE for Employer Branding from PRovoke, Gold Healthcare Ad Award for Professional Recruitment, and Gold for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by eHealthcare Leadership Awards.

UChicago Medicine "Live Again" Urogynecology Service Line Campaign Won 9 awards, including Best in Show for Installations, Gold for Integrated Marketing and Total Advertising Campaign by Healthcare Ad Awards, and Silver for Best Digital Marketing Campaign by eHealthcare Leadership Awards.

Emory Healthcare "Family History" Heart & Vascular Campaign Won 8 awards, including Gold for Short Video Content by eHealthcare Leadership.

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin " Let's Push Ahead " Campaign for Heart & Vascular Won 7 awards, including Platinum for Best Digital Marketing Campaign by eHealthcare Leadership Awards and Gold for Multichannel Patient Outreach by Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards.

Nebraska Medicine "Voices of Cancer" Campaign Won 6 awards, including a Gold Telly in the Hospital category.

Valley Health System "Everything Medicine Can Do. A Few Things Medicine Can't." Neurosurgery Service Line Campaign Won 6 awards, including Silver for Best Digital Marketing by eHealthcare Leadership Awards and Gold for Multichannel Outreach Campaign by Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards.



About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

About Unlock Health

Unlock Health is a full-service marketing communication agency, grounded in technology, built for healthcare—and integrated with a managed care consultancy with deep revenue strategy expertise.

We brought together leading healthcare firms to solve a core challenge: aligning brand, marketing, technology, and revenue strategy so healthcare organizations can attract and retain patients, grow brand equity, and protect their margins.

We help our clients do everything from patient acquisition and build branding, to simplifying complex martech ecosystems, and creating digital experiences. Our work is rooted in clarity, authenticity, and a deep understanding of what moves healthcare forward. Visit UnlockHealth.com to learn more.

