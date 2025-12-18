Unlock Health Appoints Jamie Mermelstein as Vice President of Digital Experience

The addition of Jamie Mermelstein strengthens Unlock Health's digital practice, helping health systems deliver simple, modern, user-friendly digital experiences

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlock Health, a strategic marketing communications partner to healthcare providers, today announced Jamie Mermelstein as Vice President of Digital Experience. The appointment further strengthens the agency's ability to bring modern, consumer-centric digital solutions from leading global brands to health systems and healthcare organizations nationwide.

Jamie Mermelstein, Vice President of Digital Experience at Unlock Health

Jamie brings more than a decade of experience across all areas of digital experience design and development. Most recently, she led the digital practice at Red Antler, a brand strategy agency known for launching category-defining brands of all sizes. She has partnered with global organizations including Kenvue (Johnson & Johnson), Sonos, McKinsey, Molson Coors, and Google, translating complex business needs into elegant, intuitive customer experiences.

"As an award-winning partner to America's health systems, we continue to bring in senior subject matter experts who can help us bring modern digital marketing experiences to an industry many consider conservative and outdated," said Brandon Edwards, CEO and Co-Founder of Unlock Health. "Jamie has led digital experience for some of the top retail, technology and healthcare brands and what many consider 'household' names. Her breadth of experience and her leadership over a high-performing digital practice add a ton of value to our own digital experience offerings."

In her new role, Jamie will help deepen and expand the agency's digital capabilities—designing experiences that blend thoughtful UX, modern technology, and healthcare-specific insight. Her appointment builds on the company's recent investments in senior leadership and further positions Unlock Health as a partner capable of aligning brand, marketing, technology, and revenue strategy to support health system growth.

"I've spent my career building consumer-centric digital experiences for some of the world's leading brands and now, I'm thrilled to bring that passion for human-centered design, technology, storytelling, and innovation into the healthcare space — helping health systems modernize their digital experiences, streamline patient-facing platforms and create digital that create more meaningful engagement and drive brand growth," added Jamie.

Jamie holds a Master of Science in Product Design and Development Management from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Chicago.

About Unlock Health

Unlock Health is a full-service marketing communication agency, grounded in technology, built for healthcare—and integrated with a managed care consultancy with deep revenue strategy expertise.

We brought together leading healthcare firms to solve a core challenge: aligning brand, marketing, technology, and revenue strategy so healthcare organizations can attract and retain patients, grow brand equity, and protect their margins.

We help our clients do everything from patient acquisition and build branding, to simplifying complex martech ecosystems, and creating digital experiences. Our work is rooted in clarity, authenticity, and a deep understanding of what moves healthcare forward. Visit UnlockHealth.com to learn more.

