Unlock Health Launches Health Risk Assessment (HRA) Product Suite to Enhance the Consumer Journey to Care and Drive Growth Across Key Service Lines

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlock Health, a tech-enabled growth platform for healthcare systems, hospitals, provider groups, and treatment center facilities, today announced the launch of its advanced suite of Health Risk Assessments (HRA). This first-of-its-kind HRA suite contains 19 condition-specific assessments designed to empower healthcare marketing leaders with first-party data to create more customized marketing campaigns, enhance operational efficiencies and support organizational growth.

Due to complex privacy and data regulations, provider organizations have significant gaps in patient population data, making it difficult to reach the communities that would benefit most from early intervention. The condition-specific assessments, ranging from joint pain and heart health to diabetes and sleep apnea, are engineered to provide rich and contextual patient insights to better stratify health risk, support follow-up and engage at-risk patients in care. For patients and their families, Unlock HRAs use the latest screening and health advisory data to help them assess individual risks and provide education and information to make more informed decisions about their care.

Feedback from Franciscan Health, an early adopter of Unlock HRAs, demonstrates significant impact and creates a new model for how other organizations can leverage HRAs to drive service line growth. In 2023, Franciscan Health received over 3,400 completed assessments, consistently exceeding benchmark completion rates.

"Using condition-specific assessments like Heart, Breast, Lung, Knee & Hip, Weight, Sleep, Colon, and Vascular, we've been able to reach a broader audience and tailor our outreach more precisely," said Kirsten Wachowski of Franciscan Health. "The insights from Unlock HRAs improve screening and follow-up, especially in specialties like Heart and Lung care, helping us engage our communities more effectively with early intervention strategies, guiding our patients at the right time in their health journey."

The HITRUST, HIPAA-compliant HRAs from Unlock Health feature a modern and intuitive user interface that provides patients with a seamless, multichannel experience and equips healthcare organizations with analytics reporting tools to improve marketing efforts and better engage patients around their care. The Unlock HRAs also offer robust integration with healthcare CRM and marketing automation systems for ongoing communication and nurturing campaigns.

"These aren't ordinary Health Risk Assessment products. By combining the best-in-class features from legacy Medicom and HealthAware products with new functionality like custom questions and configurable CTAs, Unlock HRAs set a new standard in the industry," said Dan Lavelle, Chief Product Officer at Unlock Health. "Our HRAs enhance security and compliance, which is what clients expect from a HITRUST-certified product, and maximize campaign performance. Clients who have integrated Unlock HRAs with performance marketing have seen significant improvements in campaign performance, reducing their service line cost per acquisition an average of 48%."

Unlock Health is a new kind of full-service agency that drives sustainable growth for healthcare organizations by seamlessly integrating marketing, technology, and revenue strategy. From breakthrough campaigns to leading conversion models, we accelerate the go-to-market process and align marketing spend with business priorities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Unlock Health stands as the largest marketing and advertising agency exclusively focused on U.S. healthcare providers and health services, boasting a team of 328 professionals. Visit us at https://www.unlockhealthnow.com and join us in reshaping the future of healthcare.

