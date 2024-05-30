Unlock Health Launches Substance Use Health Risk Assessment (HRA) to Improve Care Access and Health Outcomes

The Substance Use HRA joins 19 other condition-specific HRAs that Unlock Health offers to identify and engage patients for intervention and follow-up

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Unlock Health , a tech-enabled growth platform for healthcare providers and fast-growing digital health organizations, today announced the launch of its Substance Use HRA. Designed for behavioral health treatment centers, healthcare providers, and integrated health systems, the HRA empowers clinicians to accurately identify individuals at risk for substance use disorder (SUD)–and the opportunity to actively engage them with personalized treatment plans for better health outcomes.

Despite its recognition as a chronic and treatable condition, SUD is often stigmatized, discouraging people from seeking help. As a result, more people turn to Google Search for SUD care before turning anywhere else. In fact, 86 percent of patients rely on Google Search as a lifeline for SUD support – creating an opportunity for early intervention.

"For SUD patients, a business that is hard to find becomes harder to access, creating unnecessary barriers during a critical time in their care journey – leading many to the ER," said Glenn Hadley, SVP of Strategy, Unlock Health. "By providing a comprehensive assessment of an individual's risk factors for SUD, the HRA enables clinicians to identify and engage high-risk patients at one of their most vulnerable times of need."

More than a thousand hospitals use Unlock Health's condition-specific HRAs to engage millions of patients online each year. What makes Unlock Health's Substance Use HRA unique from other solutions on the market is its ability to leverage meaningful insights with first-party data in a HITRUST and HIPAA-safe environment to not only identify patients who would benefit from intervention but also better connect the dots from search to point of care, driving patient acquisition and growth. As Unlock Health's personalized experience meets the patient where they are in their time of care, it also extends an opportunity for their loved ones to complete the assessment, better supporting the patient's recovery journey.

