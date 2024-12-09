Unlock Health Recognized as Modern Healthcare's Best in Business

Part of the inaugural class, Unlock Health was named one of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business in the Marketing and Public Relations category

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlock Health, a new kind of full-service healthcare agency that makes great work easier through a combination of art and science for healthcare systems, hospitals, provider groups, and treatment center facilities, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best in Business of 2024 for Marketing and Public Relations. This program celebrates the exceptional contributions of partners, vendors, and suppliers who drive innovation, efficiency, and excellence across the healthcare industry.

"This is a remarkable recognition from one of the most prestigious publishers and influencers in healthcare. We're honored to be recognized as part of the inaugural class," said Brandon Edwards, CEO of Unlock Health. "It's also a testament to our mission to connect consumers to care, and we do that through a combination of art and science. Our creativity is fueled by data, insights, and deep expertise in the business of healthcare."

By acknowledging the industry's leading innovators, Modern Healthcare aims to highlight the pivotal role these organizations play in enhancing the overall healthcare ecosystem. Through a rigorous and transparent evaluation process, Modern Healthcare identifies and celebrates the achievements of those who set the standards for excellence in healthcare.

"We are honored to recognize the inaugural recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "Their unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional outcomes, and delivering real impact in the healthcare industry exemplifies the very essence of excellence. This achievement underscores their dedication to advancing healthcare solutions and setting new standards for quality and efficiency. Congratulations to these outstanding organizations for their remarkable contributions and well-deserved recognition."

The entire list of winners can be found in the Dec. 9 issue of MH magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/bestinbusiness. For more information about Unlock Health, please visit https://www.unlockhealthnow.com.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

About Unlock Health

For today's healthcare marketers, the job is made even harder because achieving your goals has required a roster of agencies – the strategic agency, the creative agency, the tech agency. And yet there's always been the missing partner – the agency who understands healthcare so deeply that it makes great work easier. Unlock Health is a new kind of full-service agency that makes great work easier through a combination of art and science –creativity fueled by data, insights, and deep expertise in the business of healthcare.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Unlock Health stands as the largest marketing and advertising agency exclusively focused on U.S. healthcare providers and health services, boasting a team of 328 professionals. Visit us at https://www.unlockhealthnow.com and join us in reshaping the future of healthcare.

SOURCE Unlock Health