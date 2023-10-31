Unlock Malaysia's Telecom Potential: Latest Report Highlights Investment Avenues, Operator Dynamics, and 5G Rollout

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysia Telecoms Industry Report 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Malaysian telecommunications market is a thriving mobile market with four large network operators, an incumbent fixed-line provider with a near-monopoly, and the overall market underpinned by strong economic fundamentals, albeit some political uncertainties.

Key Developments

The merger of Celcom and Digi is now complete and become the largest telecommunications operator in Malaysia

FTTH footprint on track to pass 8m premises in 2023

premises in 2023 5G rollout in Malaysia is underway with 61% of the country covered but undertaken by a wholesale government monopoly via a special purpose vehicle, Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB)

is underway with 61% of the country covered but undertaken by a wholesale government monopoly via a special purpose vehicle, Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) A group of six mobile operators could potentially buy up to a 70% stake in Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB). DNB would offer discounted pricing for 5G wholesale access until the 80% nationwide coverage target is achieved by the end of 2024

Malaysia's 3G network was shut down in early 2022

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Indonesian telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G, and digital infrastructure, and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue, and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Digital Infrastructure (Fibre, Telecom Towers, Data Centres, Submarine Cables)

Telecom Tower Market Analysis and Forecast

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A, and e-Commerce

Telco M&A Transaction Database

The report forecasts that mobile subscriptions will continue to grow in the 2023-30 period and fixed broadband subscribers will also continue to grow and increase its household penetration over the same period.

Over the last 2 years, Malaysia made tremendous progress in improving its FTTH footprint and providing services with speeds of 100Mbps and over to two third of the broadband subscribers. 4G speeds also improved with over 50% of 4G sites now equipped with fibre backhaul and 4G coverage reaching over 97% of the population. 5G take-up remains slow with operators dragging their feet to sign-up to resell 5G services from the wholesale DNB network.

Mobile subscribers numbers and revenue are growing strongly and the back of population growth and the market shift to postpaid. The analyst forecasts 40m 5G subscribers by 2030. The overall telecoms revenue is forecast to grow through to 2030 after a marked slowdown in 2019 and 2020 due to legacy voice revenue pressure partially offset by mobile data growth in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic impact.

Infrastructure funds, pension funds, and government funds are assigning high valuation multiples to telecommunications infrastructure assets such as mobile towers, data centers, submarine cable, and fiber infrastructure. Investment funds are assigning high valuation multiples to telecommunications infrastructure assets such as mobile towers, data centers, submarine cables, and fiber infrastructure. This report outlines some real market examples of how investors view and value these investments with real industry examples and EV/EBITDA comparatives and benchmarks.

The analyst predicts the next wave of transactions is likely to continue being about "scale" among small ISPs and largely about infrastructure for Telekom Malaysia, Maxis, Axiata, and Digi. In most markets, telcos operators increasingly find inorganic market growth very challenging, provided the limited scope for M&A due to regulatory barriers.

The arrival of 4G moved the Internet off our desktops into our palms and pockets, 5G could transform the network from something we carry around to something taking us around either virtually (augmented reality or virtual reality) or in reality (autonomous vehicles), the 5G outcome and benefits beyond fast connectivity remain largely unknown in terms of business models, investments required and timeline.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics

2 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2016-2030

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2016-2022

2.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2023-2030

2.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2016-2030

3 Telecommunications Operators Profile

3.1 Telekom Malaysia Profile

3.2 Maxis Profile

3.3 CelcomDigi Profile

3.4 Time dotCOM Profile

3.5 U Mobile Profile

3.6 Digital Nasional Berhad Profile

4 Mobile market

4.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2016-2030

4.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2016-2030

4.3 Spectrum Holdings

4.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

4.5 Mobile Speed Tests

4.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

5 Broadband Market

5.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2016-2022

5.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2022-2030

6 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

6.1 Government Plans - HSBB and NFCP (2010-2020)

6.2 Government Plans - Jendela (2020-2025)

6.3 Submarine Cables

7 Malaysia Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

7.1 Malaysia Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2022

7.2 Malaysia Telecom Towers Market Competitive Landscape Comparison

7.3 Malaysia Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast

7.4 edotco Profile

7.5 Sacofa Profile

7.6 OCK Profile

7.7 State-Backed TowerCos Profile

7.8 Telco Infrastructure Comparative

8 Thematics / Opportunities

8.1 Going for Scale

8.2 Going for Scope

8.3 New Telco Operating Model

8.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

8.4 5G Developments

9 Telco M&A Transactions Database

Companies Mentioned

Allo

Altel

Astro

Axiata

Celcom

CelcomDigi

Digi

edotco

Maxis

OCK

REDtone

Sacofa

Telekom Malaysia

TIME dotCom

Usaha Tegas

U Mobile

ViewQuest

YTL.

