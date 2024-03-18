UNLOCK SPRING LEARNING: THE TOY ASSOCIATION™'S NEW STEAM ACCREDITED TOY LIST OFFERS 25 ENGAGING TOYS FOR KIDS

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Association™ today unveiled its "STEAM Accredited Spring into Learning Toy List," which includes 25 officially accredited STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) toys that will help kids learn through play. With 62 percent of U.S. parents1 now considering how their toy purchases can help foster key STEAM concepts, this list (shown below) features a variety of hands-on building sets as well as imagination-fueled activity sets that invite kids to explore natural sciences, engineering, and more.

"STEAM learning is the gateway to nurturing creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills in children," said Adrienne Appell, executive vice president of marketing communications at The Toy Association. "STEAM toys can serve as powerful tools, transforming learning into an immersive and joyful experience where young minds can explore, experiment, and innovate."

Each featured product has passed a rigorous evaluation process to earn an official "STEAM Stamp of Approval," and meets the strict criteria established in The Toy Association's STEAM Toy Assessment Framework, developed in partnership with The Good Play Guide™. The toys were first tested by children under professional observation, before being evaluated by The Good Play Guide, which uses a scientifically proven toy evaluation method backed by Dr. Amanda Gummer, who has a PhD in neuropsychology and more than 20 years of experience working with kids and families.

"These accredited STEAM toys help children develop age-appropriate skills, equipping them to make the most of 21st century opportunities, and foster their curiosity in the world around them," said Gummer.

The "STEAM Accredited Spring into Learning Toy List" includes the following products (listed alphabetically):

The Toy Association's STEAM toy accreditation program was launched in 2021 in partnership with the Good Play Guide, following years of research to identify and detail specific characteristics of a good STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) toy for various age groups. Consumers can shop the list of STEAM-approved products available on Amazon on the official STEAM Accredited Toys Storefront. To learn more about The Toy Association's ongoing STEAM initiative, visit toyassociation.org/STEAM or contact [email protected].

