Unlock the Full Potential of Cell and Gene Therapies: The 2024 GenScript Biotech Global Forum Heads to London

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. According to an analysis by RSM US LLP, CGT therapies accounted for 10% of all FDA-approved drugs last year, with the number of approvals anticipated to continue rising. These therapies are demonstrating substantial application potential, establishing themselves as one of the most promising frontiers in global biotechnology.

In addition to the surge in approvals, 2024 has seen notable advancements in CGT technologies. Atara Biotherapeutics' off-the-shelf T cell therapy, tab-cel, received European Union approval for treating EB virus-associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD), marking it as the first allogeneic T cell therapy and the first for EBV-positive PTLD. In July, Pfizer's gene therapy, Durveqtix, was approved in the EU for treating hemophilia B, offering at least two years of efficacy from a single administration, thus eliminating the need for long-term and ongoing treatments. Furthermore, in August, Adaptimmune Therapeutics' TECELRA achieved FDA accelerated approval as the first engineered cell therapy for solid tumors, overcoming existing limitations in this area.

Under the theme "Unlock the Full Potential of Cell and Gene Therapies," the 2024 GenScript Biotechnology Global Industry Forum in London will gather experts from industry, academia, and investment sectors to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the CGT field from diverse perspectives.

The GenScript Biotech Global Forum is a global series conference focusing on the industrial trend of biotechnology and medical therapies changing the world. Having successfully taken place twice during the JPM Healthcare conference, it has facilitated vital global communication among academia, industry opinion leaders and investors. This year, the forum will open a new chapter in Europe, hosting an independent CGT-focused session during the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. This event will spotlight the latest developments in CGT, bringing together global leaders and experts to collectively envision future advancements.

Key questions to be addressed include: How will cell and gene therapies drive advancements in biopharmaceuticals? What are the latest developments and ongoing challenges in TIL/CAR-T/allogeneic cell therapies? How can we address the challenges in treating solid tumors? What are the emerging investment opportunities and how to find funding support?

Join us at the 2024 GenScript Biotech Global Forum in London to engage with these critical topics and connect with leading experts.

Key Topics to be Concerned:

Hot Topic 1: The Rapid Rise of the CGT Industry and Its Impact on the Biomedical Ecosystem

Cell and gene therapies offer distinctive advantages for clinical needs, especially in genetic disorders, rare diseases, and malignant tumors, positioning them as highly promising within biomedicine. Since the approval of the first CAR-T products in 2017, the global CGT market has seen steady growth. According to the analysis of Nova One Advisor, the CGT market will reach approximately $97.33 billion by 2033. The rapid expansion of CGT is reshaping the biomedical landscape and driving innovations for treating challenging diseases.

However, change is invariably accompanied by challenges. What solutions are emerging for cell therapies targeting solid tumors? What progress and obstacles remain in TIL/CAR-T/allogeneic cell therapies? The forum will delve into challenges related to raw materials, early development, manufacturing, commercialization, and regulatory issues, aiming to expedite market entry. Join us to gain the latest insights into CGT market trends and network with global experts.

Hot Topic 2: Breaking Through Limitations in Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors

Emily, a young cancer survivor, is celebrating 12 years cancer-free. As the first child to receive CAR-T cell therapy, her clinical success represents a significant milestone in CGT industry. With many patients worldwide now benefiting from CAR-T therapy, cell therapies are advancing toward greater precision and accessibility.

Despite notable progress in treating blood cancers, advancements in cell therapy for solid tumors have been comparatively slow. 2024 brings hopeful developments in overcoming these challenges. The forum will feature a special session focused on technological innovations and breakthroughs in cell therapy, with international leaders sharing insights and strategies for advancing therapies for solid tumors.

Hot Topic 3: Increasing Investment Activity in the CGT Industry

Advancing technology and funding are crucial drivers of CGT industry development. The frequency of investment deals, mergers, and collaborations is rising, with major pharmaceutical companies competing for a leading position. This surge in investment is accelerating the expansion of CGT pipelines and transforming the pharmaceutical ecosystem.

The GenScript Biotech Global Forum, an independent forum held during the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, will provide a platform for networking between academia experts, industry stakeholders and investors. It will offer unique perspectives on the technical breakthroughs, development prospects and investment opportunities within the CGT field. The forum will bring together top venture capital firms and industry experts to discuss challenges and opportunities from an investment viewpoint.

Stay tuned for further updates. Join us at the "2024 GenScript Biotechnology Global Industry Forum - London" on November 20. We look forward to seeing you in London!

