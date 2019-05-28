Unlock the Information Advantage at OpenText Enterprise World

World's Largest Enterprise Information Management Conference Brings Leaders Together to Discuss How Information is Transforming Business

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM) is bringing together an outstanding line-up of thought leaders, customers, OpenText executives and keynotes for the world's largest EIM conference, OpenText Enterprise World, July 9 – 11 in Toronto.



"We have designed OpenText Enterprise World this year to show case our leading technologies that help businesses transform into Industry 4.0," said OpenText CEO & CTO, Mark J. Barrenechea. "This is the best time to re:imagine business as a massive wave of new technologies are here. OpenText Enterprise World will provide an amazing opportunity to collaborate with industry experts, peers, and OpenText leaders on a wide-ranging set of topics that include content services, business networks, AI, Cloud and Security."

A program for EIM leaders

Enterprise World provides attendees with a wide variety of learning opportunities including community-centric networking, insights from thought leaders and business practitioners, educational experiences, and access to on-site experts.

New technologies unveiled: Muhi Majzoub, OpenText EVP of Engineering, brings live demonstrations and updates to the OpenText portfolio – demonstrating how cloud, security, and AI are powering the evolution of EIM technologies and delivering the information advantage for modern business.

Focused tracks and training: Attendees can sharpen their skills with four curated tracks covering content, business network, customer experience management and AI and analytics. New this year, attendees can complete valuable industry-relevant certifications onsite, included in registration.

Leaders' Event: A new program provides C-suite leaders with tools and insights to navigate complex digital transformations, while offering opportunities for networking with peers to understand how disruptive thinking can impact and benefit their organizations.

Inspiring discussions: OpenText will bring together CSR experts for a discussion on how companies can do well, while doing good.

Engage with OpenText customers: Global brands network and share best practices on how they are using technology and information to transform their businesses.

Visionary keynotes

Enterprise World will also feature a discussion with Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web, and an important voice in the discussion of the interaction between technology and society. The conference will close with a special conversation with musician and humanitarian Peter Gabriel.

"This year's special guests provide us an opportunity to step back and consider the broader impacts of information and technology, and the shared responsibility we all have in creating a better tomorrow," said Barrenechea.

Register now

Enterprise World takes place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from July 9-11, 2019.

Registration for OpenText Enterprise World is now open. Members of the press interested in attending Enterprise World should contact publicrelations@opentext.com to request media accreditation.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Copyright © 2019 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

