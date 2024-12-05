Unlock the Natural Power of Steam with the New BISSELL Steam Shot OmniReach

The new handheld steam cleaner provides a chemical-free clean and is equipped for tackling tough, hard-to-reach messes and stains with its ten cleaning tools and attachments.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, BISSELL, a leader in homecare solutions for nearly 150 years, introduces the Steam Shot™ OmniReach™ Handheld Steam Cleaner & Sanitizer. Priced at $49.99, the new Handheld Steam Cleaner is designed to make cleaning a breeze this holiday season and beyond.

Steam Shot™ OmniReach™ Handheld Steam Cleaner & Sanitizer

This lightweight yet powerful handheld unit eliminates 99.9% of germs* and bacteria* on sealed hard surfaces throughout the home. With its ability to provide a 100% chemical-free clean using only water, the Steam Shot™ OmniReach™ is a safe and effective choice for homes with kids and pets**.

"We know that when it comes to cleaning, our consumers are looking for tools that are easy to use, convenient and versatile, and the new Steam Shot™ OmniReach™ Handheld Steam Cleaner delivers on all three of those needs," said Andre Baptista, Vice President of Deep Cleaning and Consumables at BISSELL. "We pioneered the handheld steam cleaner, so we're very excited to bring this latest innovation to the steam category of products at BISSELL."

Equipped with ten specialty cleaning tools, including a fabric steamer, window-cleaning tools, and an extension wand, the Steam Shot™ OmniReach™ is versatile enough to handle spills, stains, and hard-to-reach areas throughout the home. From kitchen appliances and countertops to pet accessories, children's toys, tile grout, and beyond, it can tackle messes big and small.

Key features include:

High-Pressure Cleaning : Cuts through grease, grime, soap scum, and more with ease.

: Cuts through grease, grime, soap scum, and more with ease. Naturally Sanitizes : Eliminates 99.9% of germs* and bacteria* on sealed hard surfaces using only the power of steam.

: Eliminates 99.9% of germs* and bacteria* on sealed hard surfaces using only the power of steam. Versatile Applications : Cleans everything from ovens and microwaves to pet accessories, clothing, children's toys, showers, tile and grout, and more.

: Cleans everything from ovens and microwaves to pet accessories, clothing, children's toys, showers, tile and grout, and more. Improved Design : Features a cap that indicates pressure and steam readiness for added safety and convenience.

: Features a cap that indicates pressure and steam readiness for added safety and convenience. Customizable Tools: Includes 10 specialty cleaning tools, including three color-coded scrub brushes for specific rooms or tasks, ensuring targeted cleaning.

To learn more about BISSELL and the new Steam Shot™ OmniReach™ visit bissell.com

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

For nearly 150 years BISSELL has been helping pet families clean up after their most beloved mess-makers with innovative cleaning products specifically designed to tackle pet fur, tracked-in trails, and pet accidents. As pet lovers themselves, BISSELL is constantly researching and developing technologies that ensure every product meets the high cleaning performance expected by pet parents. BISSELL's passion for pets goes far beyond cleaning up after them; it's exemplified through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation®, founded by Cathy Bissell in 2011 to help end pet homelessness. Every purchase of a BISSELL® product helps support its mission, impacting more than 885,000 pet lives. Learn more on: BISSELL.com, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

*Kills 99.9% of Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella aerogenes, and Aspergillus when used as directed. Testing conducted in a third-party laboratory under controlled conditions. Results may vary.

**when used as directed.

SOURCE BISSELL Homecare, Inc.