Unlock the Power of Rapid SAP App Development with Neptune Software's No-Code and Low-Code Tools

OSLO, Norway, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For businesses to remain competitive, digitizing and optimizing operations at scale is critical. However, escalating demand for new software applications and the challenges companies face in SAP app development make it difficult to quickly and effectively address a company's needs. With its cutting-edge no-code and low-code platform, Neptune Software empowers businesses to unlock the power of rapid SAP app development with minimal coding ten times faster than traditional methods.

"With our no-code and low-code tools, our customers can employ a highly agile and productive approach while lowering costs and meeting business requirements more easily and quickly," said Neptune Software CEO Andreas Sulejewski. "With streamlined processes and enhanced collaboration, Neptune Software empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of fragmented IT landscapes to create sophisticated SAP Fiori-based apps in a fraction of the time, unlocking new growth and success opportunities."

Key Trends and Adoption Barriers in SAP App Development

Many companies streamlined their business operations long ago by implementing SAP. However, an evolving digital landscape of other systems and technologies established around the Enterprise Resource Planning software has left companies with fragmented, complex IT technology and architecture, making it challenging to deliver real-time information and take advantage of new technologies to produce apps quickly and efficiently. Plus, businesses are increasingly seeing a surge in demand for mobile, offline-capable apps to ensure seamless access to information and processes regardless of location.

Additionally, limited software development resources and the specialized expertise required pose significant challenges for IT managers. Traditional SAP development processes are tedious and time-consuming, with new technical requirements taking weeks or months to implement. Recruiting new specialists to take on this work is increasingly difficult.

Neptune Software Simplifies and Automates SAP App Development

Neptune Software's innovative approach to SAP app development simplifies and automates the development cycle, enabling businesses to build new apps with ease rapidly. Leveraging decisive no- and low-code platforms, business users can create SAP apps with minimal coding knowledge, supported by ready-to-use drag-and-drop application building blocks. This tool also facilitates collaboration between business users across departments, reducing the burden on IT. Additionally, apps built on Neptune DXP can seamlessly connect to any backend, architecture, or cloud data source through rest APIs, providing real-time access and eliminating data siloes.

Futureproofing with Neptune Software

Using Neptune Software's low-code platform provides substantial long-term economic benefits by reducing development, administration, and maintenance costs. Apps developed using Neptune Software can be flexibly deployed in on-premise, container, and cloud environments, guaranteeing long-term flexibility and adaptability. This ensures they remain future proof in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 730 enterprise customers and over 4 million licensed end users globally that empowers IT departments to deliver tangible business outcomes. Neptune Software offers with its Neptune DXP, a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform to digitize and optimize business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease.

Neptune DXP provides a fast and cost-effective way to industrialize the development of custom applications - saving companies time and money on development, integration, and operations.

