Unlock the Secrets to a Successful Travel Insurance Claim

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With continued flight staffing shortages, inclement weather, and scheduling issues this summer, many have experienced a delay or cancellation during trips. Having a travel insurance policy in place means you could be reimbursed for extra costs you incurred or lost out on if something goes awry. Here's how to file a successful claim from the experts at Yonder Travel Insurance.

Top Tips to Keep in Mind

"Some of the most frequent claims we assist customers with include trip cancellation, trip interruption, medical expense, and travel delay claims," shares Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder Travel Insurance.

The top reason many claims are denied is not submitting enough supporting documentation. Keep all records of incident reports, medical bills, police reports, expense receipts, trip itinerary, proof of payment, and any other relevant documentation before you return home.

The second largest reason your claim may be denied is that the loss you experienced wasn't covered under your policy. The friendly humans at Yonder can help you find a policy that includes coverage for your travel concerns, so there's less guessing on the outcome of a claim.

How to File Your Claim

After returning home, contact your travel insurance provider to initiate a claim. "If you purchase a policy with Yonder, we'll assist you through the claims process from initiation to finalization, and appeals, if needed," says Boynton. Most providers offer online claim submissions, which make the claims process easier. However, you can usually still submit paper claims.

To submit a claim, you'll be required to enter general contact information, a loss report, and likely information on how you'd like to receive benefit payment if your claim is approved. Then, you'll need to upload or submit your supporting documents showing proof of your losses and original travel plans.

After You've Filed Your Claim

It can take up to ten days for your claim to be assigned to a claims analyst and around 30-45 days to process. You should receive email updates from the provider, so if you don't see those, check your spam folder or contact the provider.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

