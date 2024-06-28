Unlock the Stability and Security of Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC with Advantech's Edge Computing Platform

TAIPEI, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech (TWSE: 2395), a leading provider of AIoT platforms and services, is thrilled to announce the addition of support for Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 across its edge computing platform. This collaboration merges Windows 11's advanced features with Advantech's industry-leading security products and exclusive Windows enhancement tools in the Advantech Power Suite. This powerful combination is set to benefit industrial applications across various sectors. This includes protecting sensitive data against cyber threats and unauthorized access in manufacturing, enabling customization for tailored interfaces in retail, simplifying device management in medical settings for secure operations, and ensuring compatibility with IoT devices in transportation to support innovation, among many other usage scenarios.

Long-Term Support and Cyber Protection

Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC (Long-Term Servicing Channel) is tailored for industrial applications, providing a 10-year support lifecycle to ensure your systems remain reliable and secure for a decade. This extended lifespan eliminates the need for frequent OS updates, minimizing disruptions and downtime. Most of our hardware includes industry-leading features like TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0 support for advanced encryption capabilities. When combined with Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC, which includes the latest updates to built-in security features such as Windows Defender and Credential Guard, your system benefits from unparalleled protection against cyber threats.

Advantech Power Suite: Exclusive Windows Enhancement Tools

Advantech Power Suite provides a wide range of features to improve OS customization and management. The suite includes three primary tools - the Lockdown Utility, OS Enhancement Utility, and ADV Image Manager. These tools empower users to enhance security controls, manage advanced settings, perform quick backups, and restore operations on Advantech embedded devices with ease. With Advantech Power Suite, users can efficiently tailor their OS experience. Stay tuned for the new APS User Interface, and reach out to Advantech if you are interested in learning more about the Power Suite.

Full Range of Edge Computing Supporting Windows 11 IoT Enterprise

Advantech's support for Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC enables customers to harness the combined benefits of Windows 11's innovative features and Advantech's robust edge computing platform. This collaboration reaffirms Advantech's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled value to its customers, empowering businesses to thrive in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Advantech Edge Computing Platform Support List: https://reurl.cc/5vxz2V

Get started your trial: https://reurl.cc/KeOxOg

