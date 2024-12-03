Unlock the Wonders of the World with New Blippi and SHEIN Collaboration

With Playful Designs, the Collaboration Inspires the Next Generation of Young Adventurers

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SHEIN , a global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, collaborated with Blippi , one of the world's most popular live-action children's brands.

Perfect for kids ages two to seven, this collection lets children show off their love for Blippi, his curious friend Meekah, and their fun learning adventures. Featuring tees, long sleeves, sweaters, and more, each piece brings to life the bright, playful world of Blippi, inspiring curiosity and exploration.

Made with soft fabrics for comfort and easy wear, these clothes are perfect for everyday play. With bold colors and fun graphics, they encourage kids to explore and learn while expressing their love for their favorite characters.

Available on SHEIN's website, with prices ranging from $1 to $20, SHEIN invites customers to share their favorite picks on social media using #BlippixSHEIN and #SHEINCollabs. For more information on the Blippi x SHEIN collaboration and to explore the collection, please visit https://us.shein.com/campaigns/blippixshein2024 .

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com .

About Blippi:

Blippi, the world's most popular live-action preschool brand, turns the world into a playground for preschoolers everywhere. The brand encourages a lifelong love of learning which helps to instill confidence and curiosity at a young age. Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views across platforms including HBO Max, Cartoonito, Sky, Amazon and YouTube and millions of fans around the world. The franchise has expanded rapidly since it was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners. Blippi's buddies Meekah and Juca have spun off into their own shows and Blippi lives off the screen with sold-out live events, popular music tracks, and in-demand toys available at all major retailers.

