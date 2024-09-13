Unlock your emotional palette: Beetles' Emotional Spectrum, where each shade empowers your feelings.

Beetles Gel Polish Emotional Spectrum is a 68 pcs all-in-one nail kit with 35 colors gel nail polish that represents the full spectrum of your feelings. Each color is an extension of your unique emotional narrative.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beetles Gel Polish, renowned for its creative fashion solutions and recognized as a leader in the DIY nail art industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest nail collection—'Emotional Spectrum'.

The Beetles Gel Polish 'Emotional Spectrum' Collection transcends the conventional boundaries of nail color selection. This innovative range champions the concept of choosing hues based on mood, revolutionizing the nail art experience. The series features 35 colors, each tone a testament to a unique emotional state, designed to express the wearer's feelings and enhance their emotional health through the power of color.

For instance, red represents encouragement and fearlessness, providing a boost of confidence and vitality. It's perfect for days when you need an extra push or want to feel bold and empowered. Facing challenges? Blue, symbolizing professionalism and reliability, helps maintain composure and navigate tough situations. This shade also focuses the mind and organizes thoughts, making it ideal for days requiring clarity and confidence. Purple, with its essence of mystery and calm, inspires wonder and peaceful introspection. It promotes deeper contemplation and self-reflection, and encourages a sense of mystery and luxury. There's even more emotional power in the colors within the product.

"The 'Emotional Spectrum' product is not just a collection of beautifully colored gel nail polishes; it's about crafting a meaningful narrative that helps our customers articulate who they are and what they feel," said Brand Founder of Beetles. "Each color in collection is more than just a shade—it's a tool to help you navigate your emotions and present your best self to the world."

Beetles Gel Polish is made with non-toxic ingredients, making the gel nail polish safe and low-odor. Even beginners can enjoy 28+ days of wear with perfect shine when applied correctly, and the collection provides an affordable home nail experience that you can share with family and friends, saving both time and money.

The collection includes:

This is a Complete Gel Nail Polish Kit with super multi-color gel nail polish:

35 Bottles Of Classic Gel Nail Polish: Covering the most popular and commonly used colors of the moment for year-round style creation.

Covering the most popular and commonly used colors of the moment for year-round style creation. 4 Bottles Of Basic Gel: Our kit comes with a no-wipe top coat, glitter top coat, matte top coat, and base coat, providing endless fashion possibilities.

Our kit comes with a no-wipe top coat, glitter top coat, matte top coat, and base coat, providing endless fashion possibilities. A Professional UV/LED Nail Lamp: Featuring high-performance technology for curing various UV LED gel nail polish and base coats. With 30 lamp beads, it ensures all-around uniform curing for flawless, salon-level results.

Featuring high-performance technology for curing various UV LED gel nail polish and base coats. With 30 lamp beads, it ensures all-around uniform curing for flawless, salon-level results. 28-Piece Nail Tools: Including cuticle remover, cuticle oil, nail swatches, plastic storage container, nail stickers, nail decorations, french tip nail stickers, remover foil wraps, lint free nail wipes, nail clips, nail clipper, handle grip nail brush, nail separators, cuticle pusher, nail dust brush, tweezers, nail file, nail buffer. This kit has everything you need to start doing your own nails—perfect for beginners!

Convenient Shopping and Exclusive Offers

The Emotional Spectrum collection is now available for $39.99 exclusively at Beetles Gel Polish Amazon stores and the Beetles website .

We frequently release new products and offer attractive discounts. Professionals interested in bulk purchases can contact us at [email protected] for samples and additional information.

For more details, follow us on Instagram @beetlesgelpolish and TikTok @beetlesgelpolishofficial, and join our community.

About Beetles Gel Polish

Founded in 2017 in the USA, Beetles quickly became a leader in the DIY nail art industry and has now officially entered the false eyelashes market. We are committed to delivering innovative, stylish products that not only set trends but also enhance personal expression and enjoyment. All Beetles products adhere to strict ethical standards, being cruelty-free to reflect our dedication to animal welfare and environmental care.

CONTACT: [email protected].

SOURCE Beetles Gel Polish