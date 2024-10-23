Unlock Your Genetic Potential with NutriGuide DNA Testing at Nutrishop

Discover why this cutting-edge testing kit is the ultimate tool for achieving your wellness goals

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine unlocking the genetic secrets hindering your weight-loss efforts or discovering critical insights to facilitate optimal nutrient absorption and personalize your exercise routines, helping you maximize your body's potential. What lifestyle changes would you make if you learned you were extra sensitive to chemicals like pesticides or more likely to develop exercise-induced cartilage damage? You can learn all this and more with one simple test. Introducing NutriGuide®, a cutting-edge, personalized genetic testing kit available at NutrishopUSA.com and NUTRISHOP® store locations nationwide.

NutriGuide is a powerful resource that can help make health and fitness goals more attainable than ever. Post this With NutriGuide DNA testing, you can finally take the guesswork out of health and supplementation. Available now at NutrishopUSA.com or Nutrishop locations nationwide.

Powered by Illumina microarray genotyping technology – one of the most accurate DNA testing methods with 99.9% reproducibility – NutriGuide analyzes 40 genetic variants across six key categories, including weight management, food sensitivities, vitamins and minerals, exercise, performance, and wellness. Based on your results, NutriGuide offers a comprehensive, science-backed approach to improving health and fitness. With one simple cheek swab, NutriGuide can provide a lifetime of insights.

"At Nutrishop, our mission has always been to empower individuals to reach their health and fitness goals by giving them the products, tools and knowledge they need to succeed," said Nutrishop Founder and CEO Bryon McLendon. "NutriGuide is a powerful resource that can help make those goals more attainable than ever."

Why DNA Testing?

According to Christopher Rex, Ph.D., biologist and CTO of BioLev®, the genetic testing company Nutrishop partnered with to develop NutriGuide, your genetic code lays the foundation for every part of you—physique, metabolism, mental health, and more. Because we all vary in traits like metabolism, energy levels, and physical endurance, a one-size-fits-all wellness plan just isn't optimal for everyone. That is why decoding your genetic data is so important. It's like unlocking the blueprint of your body's unique strengths and tendencies—what he calls your genetic potential.

"By integrating genetic data into your health journey, you're combining both nature and nurture, empowering yourself to make better decisions for long-term vitality and well-being," Rex said. "As personalized medicine continues to evolve, these genetic insights will provide even greater opportunities to optimize your health."

Real-Life Results from NutriGuide Beta Testers

During a beta phase at select Nutrishop locations, NutriGuide quickly proved to be an invaluable resource for both franchisees and customers. According to Mike Norcia, a Nutrishop franchisee in Indio, Calif., NutriGuide has become an incredible tool in assisting his customers.

"Through genetic testing, we were able to identify specific nutritional needs and metabolic tendencies that many of our customers were previously unaware of," he shared. "We combined that information with our expertise to create tailored plans for each customer. It's truly been a game-changer."

Jeanette Morales, an independent real estate transaction coordinator from Indio, Calif., shared her experience with NutriGuide: "This test helped me see how my body responds to certain foods, exercise, and vitamins/supplements. The information is so eye-opening and undeniable since it is literally your DNA providing all the data you need to understand your body better."

Morales further emphasized that NutriGuide allowed her to adapt to her new lifestyle with confidence and the results have been nothing short of amazing. "I am convinced that knowing the results of my NutriGuide DNA testing has taken my health journey to another level," she said. "I recommend it 100%."

Nutrishop Indio customer Tanya Moreno described the NutriGuide DNA test as "life-changing." Since receiving her results and discussing them in-depth with Norcia, she has made dietary adjustments and started taking the right supplements.

"I haven't felt this good in a long time, and I'm just getting started," Moreno said.

Where to Get NutriGuide

NutriGuide is available now at NutrishopUSA.com and in-store at Nutrishop locations nationwide. Discover the power of personalized health and take control of your wellness today. Whether optimizing your diet, enhancing workouts, or addressing deficiencies, NutriGuide provides the clues you need. Visit a Nutrishop location or order online to get started.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements, exceptional individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA. To learn more about becoming a Nutrishop franchisee, visit NutrishopFranchise.com.

About BioLev, LLC

Since 2021, BioLev, LLC has been pioneering personalized health optimization through cutting-edge, comprehensive wellness screening and advanced biometric testing. Founded on the principles of education, innovation, and personalization, BioLev empowers individuals to take control of their health through data-driven insights and actionable recommendations. At the heart of BioLev's offerings are state-of-the-art genetic testing kits that utilize advanced microarray technology. These kits provide detailed, personalized insights into both an individual's genetic predispositions as well as their unique potential across a spectrum of health indicators. Visit BioLev.com to discover how personalized health insights can guide you toward a more vibrant, optimized life.

SOURCE Nutrishop