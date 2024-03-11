Unlocking Adventure and Growth: "Work at Camp" Event Hosted by the American Camp Association and Chaco Footwear

Virtual Event Focused on Inspiring College and University Students Will Provide Resources for Finding Opportunities to Work at Summer Camp.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Camp Association (ACA) and outdoor performance footwear brand Chaco are thrilled to announce the upcoming "Work at Camp" event on April 9, 2024, focused on college and university students eager to discover the extraordinary opportunities that working at a summer camp can offer. This virtual event (6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. eastern) is open to all and promises an engaging exploration of the transformative personal and professional growth experiences associated with camp employment.

#WorkAtCamp event with the American Camp Association and Chaco on 4.9.24.

"At Chaco, we believe in empowering people to do what makes them feel most alive, and having access to resources like "Work at Camp" and the right gear to unlock adventure are the first steps," said Chaco Vice President of Marketing Lindsey Lindemulder. "Chaco is more than just Z/Sandals; it's about embracing the unexpected adventures and living life to the fullest – which is why we are thrilled to once again support the American Camp Association."

"There are hundreds of great reasons to work at camp this summer – and it's an opportunity that we encourage all college and university students to pursue," said Tom Rosenberg, president/CEO, ACA. "Working at camp provides the chance to develop valuable workforce development skills, such as leadership experience, time management, conflict resolution, communication, and more – all in an environment that makes a positive impact on the lives of campers. At camp we build communities where individual growth through the experience of making a difference is celebrated – leading former camp staff to pursue meaningful work throughout their careers."

Shaping Futures through Camp Employment

Research underscores the profound impact of camp employment on individuals, emphasizing the development of self-authorship and meaningful work experiences. Since 2012, the partnership between ACA and Chaco has championed the benefits of working at camp, highlighting how it supports independent decision-making, self-alignment with personal goals, leadership skill development, and the formation of deep, meaningful relationships.

Panelists Share Stories of Skill Development and Purpose

Thought leaders will share their inspiring stories, articulating why they value their work at camp. Participants will be introduced to the varied range of camp employment experiences available, the multitude of positions available, the ability to apply to camp locations in different areas of the country, and the advantages of choosing camp employment this summer.

Empowering Generation Z: A Unique Path to Development

"Work at Camp" extends a unique opportunity to Generation Z for personal, professional, and social development. This event is not just an exploration, but a celebration of the benefits and joys that come with working at a summer camp. Beyond the inspirational narratives, attendees will also have the chance to win door prizes totaling $500.

For more information and to register, visit: bit.ly/WorkAtCampWithChaco

ABOUT CHACO:

Born on the river in 1989, Chaco, a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), builds premium footwear for the outdoor-minded. The brand's iconic Z/sandals are repairable at ReChaco and more than 20,000 sandals are kept out of landfills every year. Plus, as a result of the brand's proprietary LUVSEAT™ foot bed, the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) has awarded the Seal of Acceptance to all Chaco footwear styles. The APMA Seal is intended to raise awareness by identifying products of exceptional quality that are manufactured with comfort, health, and safety in mind. Simply put, Chaco is fit for adventure. Please visit us at www.chacos.com, Facebook: Chaco, Instagram: ChacoFootwear, TikTok: ChacoFootwear.

ABOUT ACA:

The American Camp Association® (ACA) is a national organization serving the more than 15,000 year-round and summer camps in the US that annually serve 26 million campers. ACA is committed to collaborating with those who believe in quality camp and outdoor experiences for children, youth, and adults. ACA provides advocacy, evidence-based education, and professional development, and is the only independent national accrediting body for the organized camp experience. ACA accreditation provides public evidence of a camp's voluntary commitment to the health, safety, risk management, and overall well-being of campers and staff. For more information, visit ACAcamps.org.

