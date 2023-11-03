Unlocking Efficiency and Sustainability: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Expected to Surge at a CAGR of 11.3% Through 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: Current and Future Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a surge from $8.1 billion in 2022 to an estimated $14.6 billion by the end of 2028. This surge represents a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

The comprehensive report offers a detailed overview of the global BIM market and its trends, providing insights based on the segmentation of the market by component, deployment, project life cycle, application, end-user, and region.

BIM, a revolutionary technology, allows users to plan, design, and manage building projects with unprecedented efficiency. It has become increasingly vital in the development of sustainable buildings and systems as sustainability evolves from an exception to a standard requirement in the construction sector.

Companies Mentioned

Asite

Autodesk Inc.

Beck Technology

Bentley Systems Inc.

Dassault Systemes

Hexagon Ab

Nemetschek Se

Pentagon Solutions Ltd.

Trimble Inc.

Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

Key Market Segments:

Component: The market is segmented into software and services. Deployment: Segments include cloud and on-premise. Project Life Cycle: Segments encompass preconstruction, construction, and operation. Application: Segments involve commercial, residential, government, and industrial. End User: Segments cover architects/engineers, contractors, facility managers, academics, and others. Region: Global regions include North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Notable Highlights:

The North American region dominates the global BIM market, accounting for 33.5% of the overall market in 2022, reaching $2.7 billion . Factors contributing to this dominance include the presence of leading global companies, robust technology infrastructure, a favorable political and economic environment, a surge in demand for construction activities, and high adoption of advanced technologies like AI and IoT.

. Factors contributing to this dominance include the presence of leading global companies, robust technology infrastructure, a favorable political and economic environment, a surge in demand for construction activities, and high adoption of advanced technologies like AI and IoT. BIM solutions and services contribute significantly to lowering maintenance costs, environmental impact, and energy savings, aiming to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint. These advanced technologies are integrated with software solutions to monitor, predict, and analyze businesses, reducing their carbon footprint.

The report emphasizes that hardware components, which significantly contribute to the global BIM market, are excluded from the scope.

Private organizations are increasingly adopting BIM and its efficient modeling systems, driving growth in the global BIM market alongside government regulations promoting BIM solutions.

The BIM market is evolving rapidly, with digital design tools, computer-controlled fabrication, connectivity, and interconnectedness revolutionizing the design and build process. This shift is set to shape the future of the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Bim Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component, Deployment, Project Life Cycle, Application and End-user

BIM Market, by Component

Software

Services

Bim Market , by Deployment

, by Deployment Cloud

On-Premise

Bim Market , by Project Life Cycle

, by Project Life Cycle Preconstruction

Construction

Operation

BIM Market, by Application

Commercial

Residential

Government

Industrial

BIM Market, by End-user

Architects/Engineers

Contractors

Facility Managers

Academics

Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown, by Region

BIM Market Size, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Sustainability in BIM Industry: An ESG Perspective

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

