Unlocking Efficiency and Sustainability: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Expected to Surge at a CAGR of 11.3% Through 2028

03 Nov, 2023, 13:45 ET

The "Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: Current and Future Trends" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a surge from $8.1 billion in 2022 to an estimated $14.6 billion by the end of 2028. This surge represents a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

The comprehensive report offers a detailed overview of the global BIM market and its trends, providing insights based on the segmentation of the market by component, deployment, project life cycle, application, end-user, and region.

BIM, a revolutionary technology, allows users to plan, design, and manage building projects with unprecedented efficiency. It has become increasingly vital in the development of sustainable buildings and systems as sustainability evolves from an exception to a standard requirement in the construction sector.

Companies Mentioned

  • Asite
  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Beck Technology
  • Bentley Systems Inc.
  • Dassault Systemes
  • Hexagon Ab
  • Nemetschek Se
  • Pentagon Solutions Ltd.
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

Key Market Segments:

  1. Component: The market is segmented into software and services.
  2. Deployment: Segments include cloud and on-premise.
  3. Project Life Cycle: Segments encompass preconstruction, construction, and operation.
  4. Application: Segments involve commercial, residential, government, and industrial.
  5. End User: Segments cover architects/engineers, contractors, facility managers, academics, and others.
  6. Region: Global regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Notable Highlights:

  • The North American region dominates the global BIM market, accounting for 33.5% of the overall market in 2022, reaching $2.7 billion. Factors contributing to this dominance include the presence of leading global companies, robust technology infrastructure, a favorable political and economic environment, a surge in demand for construction activities, and high adoption of advanced technologies like AI and IoT.
  • BIM solutions and services contribute significantly to lowering maintenance costs, environmental impact, and energy savings, aiming to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint. These advanced technologies are integrated with software solutions to monitor, predict, and analyze businesses, reducing their carbon footprint.
  • The report emphasizes that hardware components, which significantly contribute to the global BIM market, are excluded from the scope.
  • Private organizations are increasingly adopting BIM and its efficient modeling systems, driving growth in the global BIM market alongside government regulations promoting BIM solutions.

The BIM market is evolving rapidly, with digital design tools, computer-controlled fabrication, connectivity, and interconnectedness revolutionizing the design and build process. This shift is set to shape the future of the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Overview
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Challenges
  • Market Opportunities
  • Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Bim Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component, Deployment, Project Life Cycle, Application and End-user

  • BIM Market, by Component
  • Software
  • Services
  • Bim Market, by Deployment
  • Cloud
  • On-Premise
  • Bim Market, by Project Life Cycle
  • Preconstruction
  • Construction
  • Operation
  • BIM Market, by Application
  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Government
  • Industrial
  • BIM Market, by End-user
  • Architects/Engineers
  • Contractors
  • Facility Managers
  • Academics
  • Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown, by Region

  • BIM Market Size, by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Sustainability in BIM Industry: An ESG Perspective

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

