Unlocking Hormone Health: Life Time to Host Complimentary Men's Hormone Health Livestream Nov. 13

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), which continues to innovate in the performance and longevity space through its MIORA program, is hosting a complimentary livestream about men's hormonal health and balance on Nov. 13 at Noon CT.

The livestream is available to everyone via the complimentary Life Time app, and will feature insights from Life Time Chief Science Officer James LaValle, MIORA Medical Director Dr. Gregory Pippert, Director of Medical Aesthetic Education Connie Brennan and MIORA Senior Director and elite personal trainer Cliff Edberg.

The expert panel will cover hormone balance and optimization by highlighting:

Common signs of hormone imbalance

Key hormones for males

Support strategies, including nutrition, stress management, supplementation, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and more

"Hormones play a critical, foundational role in health, well-being and longevity, but many people do not have the information they need to understand this, nor the personalized support strategies that meet their unique needs," said James LaValle, Life Time Chief Science Officer. "Knowledge is the first step towards healthier, happier lives and we look forward to sharing the latest science-based information."

The live panel event is the latest of several livestreamed educational events hosted by Life Time in the areas of longevity, performance and anti-aging. Viewers can watch the female hormone health panel at this link or through the Life Time app, available in the Apple or Google stores.

Through Life Time MIORA, clients receive a consultation, followed by a diagnostic blood draw and Metabolic Code assessment to determine their vitality and wellness through fifteen unique biomarkers. An individualized care plan follows and is designed to overcome metabolic challenges, including proprietary, medically curated peptides, including GLP-1s when appropriate. Bioidentical hormones, red light therapy, uniquely formulated IV therapies and other treatment options are also available as necessary for each individual's needs.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life or follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. For more information about MIORA, visit www.lifetime.life/miora.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 175 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and the best curated products and LTH nutritional supplements via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 41,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

