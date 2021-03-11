Unlocking POCUS Education: Webinar Polls Reveal Veterinarians Improve Diagnostic Accuracy with Ultrasound and Uncovers Need for Training Options

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent webinar poll, Clarius Mobile Health found that 81% of 364 veterinarians consider improved diagnostic accuracy as the top advantage of using ultrasound in their practice and 58% noted the benefit of starting treatment plans sooner. While adoption is growing rapidly, not every veterinary practice offers ultrasound today. Another poll clarified that a lack of training options and ultrasound knowledge are key barriers to widespread adoption.

On March 31, 2021, Dr. Soren Boysen and Dr. Serge Chalhoub from a leading veterinary school in Canada will teach how to differentiate common causes of cough and respiratory difficulties in cats and dogs during a one-hour webinar: Veterinary Point-of-Care Pleural Space and Lung Ultrasound for Everyday Practice. Free registration is now open.

To address this need for ultrasound training, wireless ultrasound pioneer Clarius Mobile Health has engaged ultrasound educators to deliver practical educational webinars for veterinarians.

"At Clarius, we've seen a 1,300% increase in sales of handheld veterinary ultrasound scanners over the past three years. With the shutdown of medical conferences and in-person workshops this past year, we took training online to serve our growing community of veterinarian users. In our first vet webinar, we were delighted to welcome thousands of registrants seeking education," says Genèse Castonguay, Marketing Vice President at Clarius. "With our new webinar series, we're delighted to work with ultrasound experts who are passionate about helping their colleagues to learn practical imaging skills and deliver better patient care."

Veterinary point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) of the pleural space and lung (PLUS) is commonly used as a patient-side diagnostic tool to rapidly identify underlying conditions and help direct further diagnostics and start initial therapy. The webinar will be an interactive lecture with case examples and teach easy-to-learn practical ultrasound skills that veterinarians can apply in everyday practice.

"Point-of-care ultrasound has become an essential piece of the puzzle when it comes to managing veterinary patients," says Dr. Soren Boysen, Professor of Veterinary Clinical and Diagnostic Sciences. "We can actually, right there at the cage side, gain a very rapid evaluation of what's causing that patient to have respiratory difficulty or a cough within 30 to 60 seconds. That first-line evaluation with the point-of-care ultrasound, right there when the patient comes in, is hugely impactful when it comes to comforting the owners, figuring out where we're going to go, and discussing prognosis, costs, etc. It makes a huge difference on how we manage those patients."

In addition to live webinars, Clarius offers previously recorded webinars for viewing on-demand. Last month's webinar was presented by ultrasonography educator Dr. Camilla Edwards, DVM, CertAVP, MRCVS: Practical Small Animal Ultrasound: Diagnosing Pathology with Intestinal Gallbladder and Spleen Exams. Dr. Edwards also contributed three new tutorial videos now featured on the Clarius Classroom at http://www.clarius.com/classroom.

