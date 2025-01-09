Unlocking the Economic Power of Predictive AI: Jim Harris to Moderate Panel at CES® 2025 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned AI expert and bestselling author Jim Harris will lead the conversation on predictive AI's transformative impact at CES 2025 , the world's leading tech event. Harris will moderate the expert panel " Predictive AI: Transforming Customer Service and Business " on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 3:00 PM in the Las Vegas Convention Center North - Room N261.

Jim Harris A.I. Expert Speaker Surpasses 1 Million Views Jim Harris - AI Expert Moderator at CES 2025 Jim Harris - AI Speaker at CES 2025

Harris' widely acclaimed video, " The AI Revolution with Jim Harris | AI Keynote Speaker ," has surpassed 1 million views on YouTube, cementing his reputation as a leading voice in artificial intelligence and innovation. In the video, Harris unpacks how AI is revolutionizing industries, offering practical insights for businesses aiming to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Panel Highlights

Title: Predictive AI: Transforming Customer Service and Business

Date and Time: Thursday, January 9, 2025 , at 3:00 PM

, at Location: Las Vegas Convention Center North - Room N261

Convention Center North - Room N261 Moderator: Jim Harris – AI Thought Leader, Keynote Speaker, and Author



Meet the Panelists

Alyssa Altman – EVP, Industry Lead, Publicis Sapient: Driving digital transformation in retail and mobility sectors.

– EVP, Industry Lead, Publicis Sapient: Driving digital transformation in retail and mobility sectors. Mamatha Chamarthi – Chief Digital Officer, Goodyear: Leveraging AI to optimize performance and create value.

– Chief Digital Officer, Goodyear: Leveraging AI to optimize performance and create value. Nick Parrotta – Chief Digital & Information Officer, Harman International : Innovating through AI-powered automotive solutions.

– Chief Digital & Information Officer, : Innovating through AI-powered automotive solutions. Davie Sweis – Senior VP, Bosch: Revolutionizing global processes with advanced AI technologies.

Why Attend

Predictive AI is reshaping industries and redefining success. Attendees will gain actionable insights into:

Proactive Customer Service: Using predictive analytics to anticipate and meet customer needs. Operational Efficiency: Applying AI to streamline processes and achieve cost reductions. Sector-Specific Innovation: Exploring success stories from the automotive, retail, and tech industries. Adoption Strategies: Navigating challenges like cybersecurity, workforce readiness, and data integration.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris is an international keynote speaker, AI expert, and bestselling author specializing in disruptive innovation and digital transformation. His YouTube video, " The AI Revolution with Jim Harris | AI Keynote Speaker ," highlights his expertise and has garnered over 1 million views, reflecting his ability to engage audiences and simplify complex technological concepts.

About CES 2025

CES is the global stage for innovation, bringing together the world's most influential tech leaders and innovators to showcase transformative technologies.

Explore the future of AI-powered business at CES 2025. Secure your spot today through the CES registration page .

Contact Information:

Jim Harris

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +1 (416) 388-3432

Website: JimHarris.com

SOURCE Jim Harris