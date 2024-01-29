Unlocking the Game Plan: Super Bowl Marketing Expert and Villanova School of Business Professor Charles R. Taylor--What to Expect out of the NFL's Biggest Night

News provided by

Villanova School of Business

29 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

VILLANOVA, Pa., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As brands gear up for the fiercest battle in advertisement during this year's Super Bowl, going as far to sell out CBS's ad capacity well in advance of the 2024 megaevent, Charles R. Taylor, PhD, professor of marketing at the Villanova School of Business, is available to discuss breaking news about advertisers ahead of game day. 

Professor Taylor will be available for interviews during and after the game to analyze ad creative, assess their impact on brands, and discuss how the industry capitalized on this year's event.

Who: Professor Charles Taylor is a nationally known expert on advertising and marketing with a deep knowledge of Super Bowl ads. He is the editor of the International Journal of Advertising, and the past president of the American Academy of Advertising. He has also consulted for General Motors and Clear Channel Communications. 

What Professor Taylor forecasts for 2024:

  • We should expect heavy use of celebrities, humor and emotional appeals due to their relationship with likeability, knowing the ads that work best will differentiate the brand from competitors.
  • We will see a substantial number of new advertisers and several more returning after a period of years.
  • Some are calling this year's Superbowl "The Junk Food Bowl" and for good reason. With only a portion of the ads announced there are already 9 ads in this category.
  • Gambling will be well represented in this year's Super Bowl
  • Post-controversy, what will Budweiser do with Bud Light?
  • While there has been no announcement yet, don't be surprised if at least one major Presidential election sponsors a Super Bowl ad.
  • Expect nostalgia and some "younger" celebrities

Availability: Professor Taylor is available leading up to, during and after the big game. To schedule an interview, please email Colleen Frerichs at [email protected].

To learn more about opportunities at Villanova's School of Business, click here.

SOURCE Villanova School of Business

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.