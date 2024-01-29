Unlocking the Game Plan: Super Bowl Marketing Expert and Villanova School of Business Professor Charles R. Taylor--What to Expect out of the NFL's Biggest Night

VILLANOVA, Pa., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As brands gear up for the fiercest battle in advertisement during this year's Super Bowl, going as far to sell out CBS's ad capacity well in advance of the 2024 megaevent, Charles R. Taylor , PhD, professor of marketing at the Villanova School of Business, is available to discuss breaking news about advertisers ahead of game day.

Professor Taylor will be available for interviews during and after the game to analyze ad creative, assess their impact on brands, and discuss how the industry capitalized on this year's event.

Who: Professor Charles Taylor is a nationally known expert on advertising and marketing with a deep knowledge of Super Bowl ads. He is the editor of the International Journal of Advertising , and the past president of the American Academy of Advertising . He has also consulted for General Motors and Clear Channel Communications.

What Professor Taylor forecasts for 2024:

We should expect heavy use of celebrities, humor and emotional appeals due to their relationship with likeability, knowing the ads that work best will differentiate the brand from competitors.

We will see a substantial number of new advertisers and several more returning after a period of years.

Some are calling this year's Superbowl "The Junk Food Bowl" and for good reason. With only a portion of the ads announced there are already 9 ads in this category.

Gambling will be well represented in this year's Super Bowl

Gambling will be well represented in this year's Super Bowl
Post-controversy, what will Budweiser do with Bud Light?

While there has been no announcement yet, don't be surprised if at least one major Presidential election sponsors a Super Bowl ad.

Expect nostalgia and some "younger" celebrities

