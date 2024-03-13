Unlocking Wealth: Join REEP Equity's Exclusive Virtual Event on Building Lifetime Income with Multifamily Real Estate

SAN ANTONIO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst economic uncertainty and stock market volatility, there is no better time to equip yourself with a strategy for creating lifelong income. REEP Equity proudly presents the upcoming virtual event, "Build Lifetime Income with Multifamily Real Estate…without being a landlord," featuring renowned hosts Jacob and Arleen Garza, founders of REEP, along with special guest Steve Csobaji, CISP, Regional Sales Manager at Quest Trust Company.

"Many investors we hear from don't review their retirement account statements regularly," stated Arleen Garza. "Those who do, often express frustration at the volatility and lack of growth. We firmly believe there's a better way to grow wealth through investing in real estate. We are excited to host the upcoming virtual event and share our personal experiences, strategies, and recommendations, with the hope that individuals will realize it's easier than they think."

This exclusive webinar promises to deliver valuable insights, best practices, and actionable steps to safeguard and grow your wealth. Attendees will have the opportunity to delve into key discussion areas such as:

Multifamily vs. Single Family Investing: Uncover the advantages of multifamily real estate over single-family investments.

Creating Passive Income and Generational Wealth: Explore why astute investors opt for multifamily properties to generate passive income and secure generational wealth.

Inflation Concerns: Assess whether your investment yields can effectively combat the persistent rise of inflation.

Market Volatility and Retirement Income: Gain clarity on how market fluctuations could impact your retirement income and strategies to mitigate potential shortfalls.

The Secure Act 2.0 Impact: Understand the implications of recent legislation on your retirement and estate planning strategy.

Strategies for Predictable Lifetime Income: Learn actionable strategies to generate reliable and consistent lifetime income during retirement.

Passive and Profitable: Learn how to grow your SDIRA with commercial real estate.

Learn how to grow your SDIRA with commercial real estate. Don't miss out on this opportunity to gain valuable knowledge that could shape your financial future! Join us for "How to Build Lifetime Income with Multifamily Real Estate" and take the first step towards securing your financial well-being.

Webinar Details:

Date: March 19th

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Virtual

Free to attend. Space is limited.

Register for the Event HERE

About REEP Equity:

REEP (Real Estate Equity Partners) was founded in 2012 by principals Jacob and Arleen Garza. Our firm is focused on acquiring underperforming, income-producing, multifamily investment opportunities in Texas.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, REEP Equity is vertically integrated with our in-house management company, REEP Residential. Together we focus on the multifamily sector and pledge incomparable commitment and service to both our residents and our investors.

Since 2012, REEP Equity has bought, sold, and managed over 5,556 units, taking 10 properties full cycle. The current portfolio of twenty-two properties totals 4,044 units, serves over 15,000 families, and brings the total assets under management valued at $720M+.

